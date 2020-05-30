OnePlus's newly-launched flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 8, will once again go on sale in India on June 4 at 12pm via Amazon. The company was supposed to open sale for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro from May 29 but the release has been postponed due to some production-related issues. Meanwhile, at present, there is no clarity about the availability of the Pro model.

Design and display Here's recalling the OnePlus 8

The OnePlus 8 features a metal-glass body with a punch-hole setup for the front camera. It also gets an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure unlocking of the device. The handset comes with a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with HDR10+ support and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is available in Glacial Green, Onyx Black, and Interstellar Glow color options.

Information OnePlus 8 offers a 48MP triple rear camera

The OnePlus 8 offers a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. For selfie lovers, it offers a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The OnePlus 8 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based OxygenOS and packs a 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. Further, it comes with support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/x, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information Price and sale offers