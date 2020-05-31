After canceling it on May 28 owing to bad weather, SpaceX has now successfully launched astronauts for NASA's historic #LaunchAmerica mission. The flight marks the first human space mission for the Elon Musk-owned private spacefaring company and a major step forward for America's manned space program, which aims to land the first woman on the Moon by 2024. Here are more details.

#WATCH SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket takes off with the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft for International Space Station, with 2 NASA astronauts – Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley. pic.twitter.com/83aXfAtK1d — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2020

Launch Launch to ISS, first from American soil in nine years

In the wee hours of Sunday, at around 12:54 am IST, SpaceX launched NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the International Space Station, marking the first-ever manned space launch from the American soil in nine years. The astronauts, sitting aboard the company's Crew Dragon, lifted off from the Kennedy Space Center on a Falcon 9 rocket and are now en-route to ISS.

Details In orbit, astronauts will take control, test Crew Dragon

After lift-off, the first and second stages of Falcon 9 fired and then detached, taking the Crew Dragon into the orbit. Here, the astronauts are slated to take control and test the onboard systems of craft as it automatically flies towards the space station, which is orbiting at 27,000km/h, over 400 kilometers above Earth.

Stay Then, the astronauts will stay on ISS

After reaching and docking with the ISS, the astronauts will join the Expedition 63 crew and start conducting research and other tasks in space. The duration of their stay is not determined, but it is expected to be shorter than 110 days, given that the Crew Dragon being used for this flight test can stay healthy in orbit only for that amount of time.

Benefit Crewed launch capabilities regained

The mission marks a major milestone as it has returned crewed space launch capabilities back to NASA. The space agency has not been able to launch humans since its Shuttle program retired in 2011. In these nine years, NASA has had to pay Russia millions of dollars to fly American astronauts to the ISS on its Soyuz spacecraft.

Next target Moon is the next destination