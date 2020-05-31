-
OnePlus is rolling out a global update for the OnePlus 8 Pro to remove the controversial Photochrome mode on the flagship handset.
Several early users reported that the above-mentioned photography mode allowed them to see through thin black plastic objects and clothing - just like an X-ray.
Notably, the company has promised that the feature will be re-enabled in June with some adjustments.
Information
Some info about the update
The new firmware is an OTA update and comes with version Oxygen OS 10.5.9.IN11AA for the global markets, and 10.5.9.IN11DA in India. Meanwhile, a similar update is also expected to reach Europe in the coming days.
Design and display
Meanwhile, here's recalling the OnePlus 8 Pro
The OnePlus 8 Pro has a punch-hole design with a premium glass-metal body, curved edges, and IP68 water resistance. On the rear, it houses a quad-camera setup stacked vertically.
The handset sports a 6.78-inch QHD+ (1440x3168 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint scanner.
Further, it comes in Glacial Green, Ultramarine Blue, and Onyx Black colors.
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The OnePlus 8 Pro is equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle camera, an 8MP telephoto lens, and another 5MP color filter sensor
On the front, it gets a single 16MP selfie snapper with a screen flash.
The rear camera can record 4K videos at 30/60fps, while the front camera supports Full-HD video recording at 30fps.
Internals
Under the hood
The OnePlus 8 Pro is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
It runs on Android 10-based OxygenOS and packs a 4,510mAh battery with 30W wired, 30W wireless, and 3W reverse wireless fast charging support.
For connectivity, it supports dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, 5G networks, and a Type-C port.