OnePlus is rolling out a global update for the OnePlus 8 Pro to remove the controversial Photochrome mode on the flagship handset. Several early users reported that the above-mentioned photography mode allowed them to see through thin black plastic objects and clothing - just like an X-ray. Notably, the company has promised that the feature will be re-enabled in June with some adjustments.

Information Some info about the update

The new firmware is an OTA update and comes with version Oxygen OS 10.5.9.IN11AA for the global markets, and 10.5.9.IN11DA in India. Meanwhile, a similar update is also expected to reach Europe in the coming days.

Design and display Meanwhile, here's recalling the OnePlus 8 Pro

The OnePlus 8 Pro has a punch-hole design with a premium glass-metal body, curved edges, and IP68 water resistance. On the rear, it houses a quad-camera setup stacked vertically. The handset sports a 6.78-inch QHD+ (1440x3168 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint scanner. Further, it comes in Glacial Green, Ultramarine Blue, and Onyx Black colors.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OnePlus 8 Pro is equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle camera, an 8MP telephoto lens, and another 5MP color filter sensor On the front, it gets a single 16MP selfie snapper with a screen flash. The rear camera can record 4K videos at 30/60fps, while the front camera supports Full-HD video recording at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood