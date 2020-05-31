This week, we saw plenty of developments in the tech world. First, President Donald Trump signed an executive order limiting the legal protections given to social media firms. Then, there was the historic SpaceX-NASA launch to the International Space Station, open-sourcing of Aarogya Setu, the launch of new smartphones as well as Mukesh Ambani's JioMart grocery store. Let's take a quick look at everything.

News #1 President Trump's action against social media companies

After Twitter added fact-check labels to his tweets, President Trump signed an executive order narrowing the scope of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. The law protected social media firms from being held liable for content posted by users and gave them freedom to moderate that content. Now, with this order, things like editing, blocking certain posts will not come under those protections.

News #2 SpaceX-NASA historic mission

In another big development, NASA and SpaceX launched two astronauts (and one stuffed dinosaur) to the International Space Station as part of the historic #LaunchAmerica mission. The launch marked the first crewed flight for SpaceX since its inception 18 years ago as well as the first crewed flight from the American soil in over nine years.

News #3 Windows 10 May 2020 Update released with several bugs, issues

Microsoft, on its part, drew attention with the official release of Windows 10 May 2020 Update. The long-awaited release introduced several new features, including a new version of Cortana. However, soon after roll-out, the company also published a warning acknowledging at least 10 different update issues that could cause Blue Screen of Death on your PC or affect its Bluetooth connectivity, among other things.

News #4 Aarogya Setu finally open-sourced, JioMart also launched

In India, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology took the decision to make the code of Aarogya Setu, the COVID-19 contact-tracer app of the country, open-source. Then, in another case, Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries launched the JioMart service to take on Big Basket and Grofers in the online grocery delivery space. The service is now available across 200 Indian cities and towns.

News #5 Google launched Scam Spotter, postponed Android 11 beta launch

Meanwhile, in light of massive protests brewing in the US, Google postponed the Android 11 beta show scheduled for June 3. The company has not shared when it plans to host the event, but we expect it could be taking place by the end of the month. Notably, it also launched Scam Spotter to help people detect/avoid different scams, including those related to COVID-19.