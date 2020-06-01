Vivo's latest mid-range smartphones, the X50 and X50 Pro, set to be launched in China today, will also arrive in India soon. Vivo India CEO Jerome Chen has confirmed via a Facebook post that the X50 series will go official in the country soon. However, he hasn't revealed the launch date yet. Here's everything we know about the Vivo X50 series.

Design and display Vivo X50 and X50 Pro: At a glance

According to the leaks, both the Vivo X50 and X50 Pro will feature a punch-hole design with ultra-slim bezels and an under-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, both the handsets will sport a quad-camera setup. Further, they are expected to feature 90Hz Full-HD+ AMOLED screen, with the X50 housing a flat 6.56-inch display, while the Pro model offering a 6.7-inch curved panel.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The quad rear camera setup on the X50 is tipped to include a 50MP main sensor, a 13MP periscope lens with 5x optical zoom, a 32MP telephoto camera, and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. Separately, the standard X50 is expected to get a similar module but with a 48MP primary sensor, a 13MP portrait lens, an 8MP telephoto camera, and an 8MP ultra-wide lens.

Internals Under the hood

As per leaks, the Vivo X50 and X50 Pro will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 765G chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The X50 will pack a 4,315mAh battery, while the Pro model is expected to offer a 5,000mAh battery. Meanwhile, both the handsets will come with 33W fast-charging support.

Information What about the price?