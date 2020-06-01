Xiaomi has once again increased the prices of the Redmi 8, Note 8, and 8A Dual in India. This is the third time that the company has hiked the prices of these handsets since the GST revision in April. With the latest move, the Redmi 8, 8A Dual, and Redmi Note 8 have become costlier by up to Rs. 500.

Phone #1 Redmi 8

The 4GB/64GB model of Redmi 8 has received a hike of Rs. 200 and it now retails at Rs. 9,499. The device features a 6.22-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) LCD screen with a waterdrop notched design and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is powered by a Snapdragon 439 chipset, coupled with 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage, and a 5,000mAh battery which supports 18W fast charging.

Information Redmi 8 offers a dual camera setup

The Redmi 8 houses a dual rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and a 2MP depth camera. On the front, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) camera for clicking selfies.

Phone #2 Redmi Note 8: At a glance

The price of Redmi Note 8 has been increased by Rs. 500, and it now retails at Rs. 11,999 for the base-end 4GB/64GB model. It has an all-glass body and offers a 6.3-inch LCD screen with Full-HD+ resolution. Under the hood, it comes with a Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor, paired with up to 6GB RAM, up to 128GB of storage, and a 4,000mAh battery.

Information Redmi Note 8 sports a 48MP quad rear camera

The Redmi Note 8 houses a quad-camera setup that includes a 48MP (f/1.8) sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For selfies, it has a 13MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Phone #3 Redmi 8A Dual

The Redmi 8A Dual got a price-hike of Rs. 200 and now starts at Rs. 7,499 for the 2GB/32GB model. The phone comes with a waterdrop notch design, a 6.22-inch HD+ LCD screen, a Snapdragon 439 chipset, 2GB/3GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. Under the hood, it packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Information Redmi 8A Dual has an 8MP selfie snapper