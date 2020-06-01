POCO has increased the price of its recently-launched mid-ranger, the POCO X2, in India by up to Rs. 1,500. With the latest price revision, which is now effective on Flipkart, its base-end 6GB/64GB model is available at Rs. 17,499. The device was launched in India in February, and it comes with a 120Hz LCD display, quad rear cameras, and a 4,500mAh battery.

Information A look at the updated pricing

After the hike, the entry-level 6GB/64GB variant of the POCO X2 costs Rs. 17,499 while the 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB models carry a price-tag of Rs. 18,499 and Rs. 20,999, respectively. Notably, all the updated prices are now reflecting on Flipkart.

Design and display Meanwhile, here's recalling POCO X2

The POCO X2 sports an edge-to-edge screen with a dual punch-hole design, and a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, the handset houses a quad-camera setup stacked vertically. The device features a 6.67-inch LCD screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Moreover, it comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for secure authentication of biometric data.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The device features a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor, and another 2MP (f/2.4) camera with LED flash. On the front, the dual punch-hole module houses a 20MP (f/2.2) primary camera and another 2MP (f/2.4) lens. The rear camera supports 4K recording at 30fps, while the front camera can record Full-HD videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood