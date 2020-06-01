-
POCO has increased the price of its recently-launched mid-ranger, the POCO X2, in India by up to Rs. 1,500. With the latest price revision, which is now effective on Flipkart, its base-end 6GB/64GB model is available at Rs. 17,499.
The device was launched in India in February, and it comes with a 120Hz LCD display, quad rear cameras, and a 4,500mAh battery.
-
Information
A look at the updated pricing
-
After the hike, the entry-level 6GB/64GB variant of the POCO X2 costs Rs. 17,499 while the 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB models carry a price-tag of Rs. 18,499 and Rs. 20,999, respectively. Notably, all the updated prices are now reflecting on Flipkart.
-
Design and display
Meanwhile, here's recalling POCO X2
-
The POCO X2 sports an edge-to-edge screen with a dual punch-hole design, and a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, the handset houses a quad-camera setup stacked vertically.
The device features a 6.67-inch LCD screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.
Moreover, it comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for secure authentication of biometric data.
-
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
-
The device features a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor, and another 2MP (f/2.4) camera with LED flash.
On the front, the dual punch-hole module houses a 20MP (f/2.2) primary camera and another 2MP (f/2.4) lens.
The rear camera supports 4K recording at 30fps, while the front camera can record Full-HD videos at 30fps.
-
Internals
Under the hood
-
The POCO X2 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 730G processor, coupled with 6GB/8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
The phone runs on Android 10-based MIUI 11 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 27W fast-charging support.
Connectivity options on the handset include dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G network, a Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.