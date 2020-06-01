Xiaomi will launch its first ever laptop in India on June 11. In the latest update, 91mobiles and Ishan Agarwal have claimed that the company will launch a rebranded version of the RedmiBook 13 that debuted in China last December. To recall, the RedmiBook 13 comes with a bezel-less Full-HD display, 10th-generation Intel Core processors, and all-day battery life. Here's our roundup.

Design and display RedmiBook 13: At a glance

The RedmiBook 13 has a brushed metal body and features a bezel-less design to offer an 89% screen-to-body ratio. The device is also fairly lightweight and thin, weighing at 1.5kg. It comes with a 13.3-inch Full-HD+ LED display, combined with a chiclet-style keyboard, multi-touch touchpad, and dual 2W speakers that support DTS audio processing.

Internals Under the hood

The RedmiBook 13 is powered by 10th-generation Intel Core i5/i7 processors, paired with NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics (2GB), 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. It runs on Windows 10 Home Basic edition and packs a 40Wh battery with 1C fast-charging technology, which can replenish 50% of the battery in 35 minutes.

Information Multimedia and connectivity options

Xiaomi's RedmiBook 13 comes with two USB 3.1 ports, an HDMI port, a 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth 5.0, and dual-band Wi-Fi for connectivity. Moreover, it also packs an in-built microphone and a webcam that supports 720p video resolution.

Pricing What about the pricing?