ZTE has announced a new budget-friendly 5G smartphone in China. Dubbed as Axon 11 SE 5G, the handset comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 800 chipset, dual-mode 5G, an in-trend punch-hole design, and a quad rear camera module.
It also gets a dedicated graphite heat sink that is touted to keep the handset's temperature under 40-degree even while you are playing games and charging simultaneously.
Design and display
The Axon 11 SE 5G features a bezel-less display with a punch-hole setup for the front camera. On the rear side, the gradient-finished panel packs a quad-camera arrangement and a fingerprint reader for biometric authentication.
Further, the handset sports a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a pixel density of 395ppi.
Cameras
The smartphone houses a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and dual 2MP (f/2.4) cameras for depth and macro photography.
On the front, it has a single 16MP (f/2.0) selfie-snapper.
For video recording, the rear camera can shoot 4K videos at 30fps, while the front camera supports 1080p video recording at 30fps.
Internals
The Axon 11 SE 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G octa-core chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of expandable storage.
It runs on Android 10-based MiFavor 10.1 UI and packs a 4,000mAh battery.
For connectivity, the smartphone comes with support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, 5G, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Information
The ZTE Axon 11 SE 5G is up for pre-ordering in China. It comes at a starting price of CNY 1,998 (roughly Rs. 21,000) for the 6GB/128GB variant and goes up to CNY 2,598 (roughly Rs. 27,500) for the top-tier 8GB/256GB model.