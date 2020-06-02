After successful releases in December and March, Google is proceeding with the third 'feature drop' for Pixel phones. The update comes with the June security patch of Android 10 and brings a number of improvements, including capabilities aimed at boosting the battery backup of Pixels and the effectiveness of their Personal Safety app. Here is more about it.

Feature #1 Adaptive battery improved for extended backup

For Pixel 2 and newer models, Google is improving Adaptive Battery or the feature that determines the apps you rarely use and turns them off in the background to improve battery life. Google says Adaptive Battery will now predict when your phone will run out of juice and use that timing to further reduce background activity and keep the device running for longer.

Feature #2 Ways to disconnect from phone at bedtime

To help people strike the balance between phone time and bedtime at night, Google is adding a new 'Bedtime' tab on the Clock app of Pixel phones. It issues an alert and plays calming sounds when it's time to sleep. Plus, if you use apps beyond the bedtime, it shows a snapshot of how long you were awake and spent time on which apps.

Feature #3 Improvements to Personal Safety app

Further, the Personal Safety app of Pixel phones has been updated with a new Safety Check feature, which, when enabled, checks up on you after a certain, pre-defined period of time and calls emergency contacts if you do not respond. Additionally, if you choose to opt-in, the app will also send crisis alerts to keep you updated about natural disasters and other public emergencies.

Information Personal Safety for all Pixel phones

Notably, the Personal Safety app and its new capabilities are now available for all Pixel devices. However, its car crash detection functions will only work on Pixel 3 and 4, at least as of now.

Feature #4 Minor improvements for Recorder app