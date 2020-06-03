Realme 5 and 5s smartphones are now receiving the Android 10-based Realme UI update in India. The new firmware brings a host of changes including a new UI, optimized smart sidebar, 3-finger screenshot gesture, navigation gestures, focus mode, updated home screen, improved camera performance, and Random MAC address generator. Notably, the update also enables VoWi-Fi support for Airtel and Jio users.

Information How to download the update?

The update has the version number RMX1911EX_11_C.39 for the Realme 5 and RMX1925EX_11_C.39 for the Realme 5s. It is being rolled out in a phased manner via over-the-air method. You can manually check for the new firmware by going to Settings >System Updates.

Phone #1 Realme 5: At a glance

The Realme 5 comes with a waterdrop-style notched design and a plastic frame. On the rear, it features a quad-camera setup and a fingerprint sensor. In terms of hardware, the handset offers a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen, a Snapdragon 665 chipset, 3GB/4GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Information Realme 5 features a 13MP front camera

The Realme 5 houses a quad rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For selfies, it has a 13MP (f/2.0) front camera.

Phone #2 Meanwhile, here's recalling the Realme 5s

In terms of design and specifications, the Realme 5s is almost identical to the Realme 5 except for a different rear camera setup. Hence, the handset offers the same 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD display with a plastic body and waterdrop notched design. Further, it is powered by Snapdragon 665 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 64GB/128GB of storage, and sports a 5,000mAh battery.

Information Realme 5s comes with a 48MP quad rear camera