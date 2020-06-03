-
Samsung is all set to launch its budget-range smartphone, the Galaxy A31, in India on June 4.
Ahead of the launch, the handset has been listed on Flipkart, highlighting some of its key features and specifications.
To recall, the Galaxy A31 was announced globally in March and it comes with an AMOLED screen, a 48MP quad sensor, an in-screen fingerprint reader, and mid-level internals.
Design and display
Samsung Galaxy A31: At a glance
The Samsung Galaxy A31 features a plastic body, waterdrop notched design and a thick bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it houses a quad rear camera module.
The handset sports a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an under-screen fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.
Information
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The Samsung Galaxy A31 comes equipped with a quad rear camera comprising a 48MP (f/2.0) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens, and a couple of 5MP (f/2.4) lenses for macro photography and depth sensing. For selfies, it houses a 20MP (f/2.2) snapper.
Internals
Under the hood
The Samsung Galaxy A31 draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 chipset, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB storage.
It runs on Android 10-based One UI and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.
Further, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Information
Finally, how much will it cost?
According to an IANS report, the Samsung Galaxy A31 will be priced around Rs. 23,000. However, official details regarding the handset's price and availability will be announced on June 4