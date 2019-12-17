Ellyse Perry is ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year
Sports
Australian women cricketers dominated the ICC annual awards held on December 17.
Ellyse Perry bagged the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Award as the ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year.
She was also named the ODI Cricketer of the Year.
Meanwhile, Alyssa Healy was voted as T20I Cricketer of the Year.
Here are further details on the same.
Information
ICC Women's Awards: Here are the big winners
Rachael Heyhoe Flint Award for ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year: Ellyse Perry (Australia). ICC Women's ODI Player of the Year: Ellyse Perry (Australia). ICC Women's T20I Player of the Year: Alyssa Healy (Australia). ICC Women's Emerging Player of the Year: Chanida Sutthiruang (Thailand).
Award
Perry gets Rachael Heyhoe Flint Award for second time
It is the second time in three years all-rounder Perry has been crowned the ICC's top female player.
She won the inaugural Rachael Heyhoe Flint Award in 2017.
Perry got the award for a dominant year in Tests and ODIs that included being named player of the series when Australia defended the Ashes on English soil in July.
She claimed her maiden ODI award.
Ellyse Perry bags the top prize
Ellyse Perry bags the big prize – the Rachael Heyhoe-Flint award!— ICC (@ICC) December 17, 2019
She was absolutely outstanding in 2019, her exploits including Test and ODI centuries. She was fantastic with the ball as well.#ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/lclLvkP3Jn
Quote
It's amazing to be acknowledged, says Perry
"It's an amazing honor and I'm a little bit shocked, given how many amazing performances there have been across the year," said Perry. "It's amazing to be acknowledged and I do truly appreciate it. It's a really nice way to finish the year."
Healy
Healy had a superb limited-overs campaign in 2019
Meanwhile, Healy was named the world's best T20I player for the second year running after another brilliant term with the bat.
In nine T20Is, the Aussie batswoman hit 372 runs at 53.14.
She registered a strike-rate of 173.02, which included her maiden T20I century against Sri Lanka.
She also hit a staggering 669 runs in ODIs at 60.71, including two centuries and five half-centuries.
ODIs
ICC ODI Team of the Year: Four Indian cricketers present
Four Indians feature in the ODI Team of the Year.
Smriti Mandhana, Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami and Poonam Yadav made the cut.
ICC ODI Team of the Year: Alyssa Healy (Australia, wk), Smriti Mandhana (India), Tamsin Beaumont (England), Meg Lanning (Australia, captain), Stafanie Taylor (West Indies), Ellyse Perry (Australia), Jess Jonassen (Australia), Shikha Pandey (India), Jhulan Goswami (India), Megan Schutt (Australia), Poonam Yadav (India).
T20I
ICC T20I Team of the Year: Three Indians present
Three Indians feature in the T20I Team of the Year.
Mandhana, Deepti Sharma and Radha Yadav made the cut.
ICC T20I Team of the Year: Alyssa Healy (Australia, wk), Danielle Wyatt (England), Meg Lanning (Australia, captain), Smriti Mandhana (India), Lizelle Lee (South Africa), Ellyse Perry (Australia), Deepti Sharma (India), Nida Dar (Pakistan), Megan Schutt (Australia), Shabnim Ismail (South Africa), Radha Yadav (India).
Meg Lanning captains the ODI side
Australia's Meg Lanning has also been named the captain of the 2019 ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year 🙌#ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/idqWzmN93m— ICC (@ICC) December 17, 2019
Lanning also leads the T20I side
Here's the ICC Women's T20I Team of the Year, with Meg Lanning as the captain!#ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/LaAnZE5YH3— ICC (@ICC) December 17, 2019