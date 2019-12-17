2nd ODI, India vs West Indies: Preview, Dream11 and more
Sports
The Indian cricket team is in a must-win scenario against West Indies in the second ODI match to be held on Wednesday in Visakhapatnam.
India were outplayed in the first encounter after Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope scored respective tons.
The Men in Blue need to address the bowling, in particular, in the second match.
Here's the preview and records that can be scripted.
Key details
Timing, TV listing, conditions, pitch report and predicted winners
The match is scheduled for a 1:30 PM IST start.
One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network.
The humidity will be really high on Wednesday in Vizag. There is no rainfall predicted.
The pitch here will assist batting at large and the ball will get an even bounce.
India will go all out against WI and could be victorious.
Dream11
Dream11: Hope, Iyer get the leadership nods
Wicket-keeper batsman Shai Hope gets the nod as the captain of this Dream11 side.
He opens the batting alongside Rohit Sharma.
Virat Kohli comes in next and is followed by Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain).
Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran add more depth.
Ravindra Jadeja is the main all-rounder.
The four-man bowling attack comprises of Mohammed Shami, Deepak Chahar, Sheldon Cottrell and Keemo Paul.
Team India
India could go in with a five-man bowling attack
Kohli will want to go in with a five-man bowling attack.
Once can see Shardul Thakur come in and join hands with Chahar and Shami.
All-rounder Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav will be the two main spin options.
Kedar Jadhav can roll his hand as well.
Batting wise, India will go for the same personnel.
The main focus will be on claiming wickets.
West Indies
West Indies will be eyeing a rare series win
Kieron Pollard will hope to rally his troops and make sure the job is done against Team India.
The aim will be to play a consistent brand of cricket and attack the hosts.
WI could go in with a same starting XI and keep the momentum on.
Their only worry is the giving away of too many extras.
Work is needed in this sector.
Records in fray
2nd ODI: Records that can be scripted
Kohli (11,524) needs 56 more to surpass Jacques Kallis in terms of career ODI runs (11,579).
Rohit (8,722) needs 57 runs to surpass Shivnarine Chanderpaul in terms of career ODI runs (8,778).
A century will see him equal Sanath Jayasuriya in terms of career ODI tons (28).
Kuldeep (96) needs four wickets to register the mark of 100 and equal Sourav Ganguly.