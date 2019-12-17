Jasprit Bumrah trains with Team India in Vizag: Details here
Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was seen training with the national team in Vizag on Tuesday.
India are set to play West Indies in the second ODI to be held tomorrow.
Bumrah, who has been out of the side with a back injury, hit the Team India nets.
Here are further details on the same.
Process
Training with Team India part of his recovery process
Bumrah last featured in the Test series against West Indies back in August-September 2019.
Since then, the player has been nursing a stress fracture.
It was earlier reported that the right-arm pacer will bowl at the nets to test his back.
His training with the Indian side is a part of his recovery process.
The BCCI shared a photo on Twitter on Tuesday.
Bumrah seen in Vizag!
Look who's here 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/Ex7aknjDBn— BCCI (@BCCI) December 17, 2019
Team management
Team management decided to call Bumrah in Vizag
The decision to call Bumrah in Vizag was taken by the team management.
"You can't really have a better test than having a go against the best (Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma) in business. As you are aware, the team management has been very particular about injury management and that is why this process has been put in place," a BCCI source told IANS.
Team India
Team India wants Bumrah to be 100% ready
Team India will be hosting both Sri Lanka and Australia in January in a T20I and ODI series respectively.
The side will then head to New Zealand for a full-fledged tour which consists of two Tests, three-ODIs and five T20Is.
Head coach Ravi Shastri and the management want Bumrah to be 100% ready for the crucial away series.
ODIs vs AUS
Bumrah could return for ODIs against Australia
It has been reported that Bumrah could be brought back into the team for the ODI series against Australia.
The team management might not want to rush him for the Sri Lanka series in the first week of January.
India will play Australia in the first ODI on January 14 in Mumbai.
Meanwhile, India will hope to beat WI tomorrow and stay alive.