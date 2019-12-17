A look at the best finds of Indian Premier League
The Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to witness its 13th edition in 2020.
Since its inception in 2008, the global T20 tournament has grown leaps and bounds.
It has set the benchmark for other T20 leagues in terms of competition, player profiles and glitz.
Over the years, we had some brilliant players getting recognized via the IPL.
Here are the best ones.
Chahal
Chahal found door to Indian team after RCB heroics
Indian wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal made his India limited-overs debut debut in 2016 and has gone on to become an established name.
Chahal grew in prominence during his stint with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).
Chahal, who signed for RCB in 2014, enjoyed his best years in 2015 and 2016, where he took 23 and 21 wickets respectively.
Overall, he has 100 wickets in 84 matches.
Bumrah
Bumrah has been excellent both for MI and India
India's right-arm pacer Jasprit Bumrah is considered to be one of the leading bowlers in world cricket today.
The four-time IPL champions with Mumbai Indians, made his India limited-overs debut in 2016.
Prior to that, he had shown his promise in 2014 and 2015 seasons.
Bumrah's stock grew since 2016 and he has become an unstoppable force.
Overall, he has 82 IPL scalps.
Pandya brothers
Pandya brothers made their mark via the IPL
Hardik Pandya made his India limited-overs debut back in 2016 and forayed into the Test side a year later.
Prior to that, the all-rounder gave glimpses of his attributes in IPL 2015.
Hardik has established himself as a serious cricketer.
His brother Krunal, made his T20I debut for India last year.
He had shown his mettle for MI in IPL 2016 and 2017.
Ashwin
Ashwin has been an epitome of success at the top
India's veteran off-spinner R Ashwin made his IPL debut in 2009.
He grew in substance the following season, picking up 13 scalps at an economy-rate of 6.10.
Ashwin went on to make his limited-overs debut for India the same year against Zimbabwe.
From there on, he never looked back.
Ashwin is a leading Test cricket bowler and has been influential in IPL as well.
Information
Kuldeep and Chahar are the other notable names
The other notable mentions who grew in prominence via the IPL are wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav and pacer Deepak Chahar. The latter has been doing well of late for CSK and that has helped him in Team India as well in terms of confidence.