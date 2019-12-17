Tokyo Olympics: FIH announces India's men and women's hockey schedule
The Indian men's and women's hockey teams will begin their campaigns against New Zealand and the Netherlands respectively at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on July 25, International Hockey Federation (FIH) said on Tuesday.
According to the match schedule released by the FIH, both the Indian teams will open their campaigns on the first day of hockey competitions.
Group A
India men's team faces a stern test in Group A
After a stern New Zealand test, eight-time champions in the men's competition, India will face world number one Australia on July 26.
The side takes on Spain (July 28), defending champions Argentina (July 30) and hosts Japan (July 31) to end the group stage.
India are placed in Group A in the men's section.
Information
India women's team also clubbed in Group A
The women's team is also clubbed in Group A. The Indian eves will lock horns with Germany on July 27, before meeting Great Britain (July 29), Ireland (July 31) and South Africa (August 1).
Qualification
How did the Indian teams qualify for the Olympics?
The Indian men's team, ranked fifth in the world, had qualified for the Tokyo Olympics after beating Russia 11-3 on aggregate in the Olympic qualifiers held in Bhubaneswar earlier this month.
Meanwhile, ranked ninth in the world, the Indian women's team had qualified for the event after beating the United States 6-5 on aggregate in the qualifiers held in Bhubaneswar.
Announcement
Schedule announced during a press briefing in Tokyo
The match schedule of the Tokyo Games hockey tournaments was announced during a press briefing in Tokyo.
The event was attended by FIH Executive Board Member and IOC Olympic Solidarity Commission Member Tayyab Ikram, Tokyo 2020 Sports Director Koji Murofushi, Japan Women's hockey national team player Shihori Oikawa, and Japan Men's hockey national team player Seren Tanaka.
The teams up for the battle
