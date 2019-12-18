ICC launches investigation into Qatar T10 League: Details here
Sports
The ICC is investigating the Qatar T10 league after intercepting known miscreants in the event.
Notably, this event was sanctioned a year ago and featured some prominent retired players such as South Africa's Hashim Amla.
The ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit has been working with the organizers to monitor the league since its inception.
Here are further details on the same.
Statement
'The ICC sanctioned this event 12 months ago'
"The ICC sanctioned this event 12 months ago based on the sound information provided by the organisers," ICC's Integrity Unit General Manager Alex Marshall said in a statement.
"However, substantial changes to both team ownership and the organizers just days prior to the event getting underway rang alarm bells for us and we applied additional investigative resource on the ground to address our concerns."
ICC
ICC ACU team putting efforts to make cricket corruption-free sport
The ICC had disrupted planned corrupt activity at the event.
"As a result we have intercepted a number of known corruptor(s) both in Qatar and globally and disrupted planned corrupt activity at the event. This has given rise to a number of new investigations for the ICC ACU team as we continue in our efforts to ensure cricket is a corruption-free sport," he added.
Details
Key details about Qatar T10 League
The inaugural edition of the Qatar T10 League was organized by the Qatar Cricket Association.
It was held from December 7 to 16 this year.
The league witnessed six teams comprising 24 international cricketers, 12 players from associate ICC countries, Qatar national cricket team players and other local players.
Falcon Hunters emerged victorious in the tournament by beating Swift Gallopers by four wickets.
T10 League
Franchises, top players and details
The six franchises that featured in the Qatar T10 League: Desert Riders, Falcon Hunters, Flying Oryx, Heat Stormers, Pearl Gladiators and Swift Gallopers.
Some of the notable players that took part in the tourney: Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Sami, Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad, Mohammad Hafeez and Amla.
Gallopers and Hunters took the top two position in the league.
Hunters became the inaugural champions.