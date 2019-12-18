Dortmund's Jadon Sancho breaks 51-year Bundesliga record: Details here
Sports
Jadon Sancho has gone on to become a rising sensation in the world of football.
The England international has seen his stocks rise rapidly of late.
The youngster has been defining for German giants Borussia Dortmund and on Tuesday, he was superb in a 3-3 draw against Red Bull Leipzig.
Sancho scripted a special record. We present the same.
Match
Sancho scored for Dortmund in a 3-3 thriller against Leipzig
Dortmund, who lie third in the German league table, were held at home by Leipzig in an entertaining 3-3 affair.
Sancho was on the score sheet in the 55th minute.
His goal had given his side a valuable lead with things happening quickly.
However, Patrik Schick scored the winner in the 77th minute.
For Bundeliga leaders Leipzig, Timo Werner scored a brace.
Record
Sancho breaks Horst Koppels' record
Sancho, who scored 13 goals for Dortmund last season, notched his 12th goal this season across competitions.
Notably, the player now has 22 Bundesliga goals.
Sancho has now become the youngest player ever to score 22 Bundesliga goals.
He achieved the mark at the age of 19 years, 267 days, breaking the previous record set by Horst Koppels in 1968 (19 years, 269 days).
Numbers
Sancho has scripted these important numbers in 2019-20 season
In his last seven appearances for Dortmund, Sancho has amassed eight goals and five assists.
The England star has also recorded 12 goals and 12 assists this season across competitions.
He is the first player in European club football to hit double digits in goals and assists.
In the Bundesliga, he has nine goals and nine assists to his name.
Our take
Sancho has all the attributes to be a dominant force
Sancho has already been linked to several top clubs in England which include the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea.
However, Dortmund will not want to lose a player as crucial as Sancho.
He has all the attributes to be a world class player and will get solid game time at the Ruhr Valley.
He is an interesting prospect in football.