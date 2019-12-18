Jacques Kallis joins Proteas coaching set-up: Details here
South African cricket legend Jacques Kallis has been appointed as the batting consultant of the national team.
He will be at helm for the entire duration of their home summer.
Kallis joins hands with former wicket-keeper Mark Boucher, who was recently appointed as the head coach.
Prior to that, Graeme Smith was roped in as CSA director of cricket.
Here's more.
#BreakingNews Former Standard Bank Proteas all-rounder, @jacqueskallis75 has been named as the team’s batting consultant for the duration of the summer. He will join the squad for their camp starting in Pretoria today (Wednesday). #Thread#ProteaFire pic.twitter.com/aHOnlovt1c— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) December 18, 2019
Kallis brings plenty to the table for SA
South Africa, who are set to face England in a four-match Test series, starting Boxing Day, couldn't have asked for a better batting consultant.
Kallis was one of the best cricketers in his time and dominated the show.
He was regarded as the best all-rounder of his generation.
Kallis is expected to join the Proteas squad in Pretoria today.
A look at Kallis' brilliant career
Kallis played a combined 519 international matches for South Africa. He notched 25,534 runs and 577 wickets across formats.
The celebrated cricketer featured in 166 Tests, 328 ODIs and 25 T20 Internationals.
The 44-year-old Kallis retired from all forms of international cricket in 2014 after amassing 62 international centuries.
He averaged 55.37 and 44.36 in Tests and ODIs respectively.
Kallis crucial as SA face England in long home summer
During the home summer, the Proteas will first host England from mid-December until mid-February.
Both nations play four Test matches, three ODIs and three T20s.
Kallis will be aiming to get SA on top of their game.
With Boucher and Smith there, this phase could be interesting.
SA are in a period of transition and results this year haven't gone as per plans.
Kallis has coached KKR in the IPL
Kallis has coached Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He was also their batting consultant back in 2015. With the inputs he must have gained from the stint, Kallis will be of immense help for the South African batsmen.