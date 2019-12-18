A look at the best bargains in IPL history
Sports
Over the years, we have seen several players garner some massive bids in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction.
However, there have been quality names that were bought for lesser amounts.
These sort of players went on to become effective and helped their sides do well.
Ahead of the IPL 2020 auction, we look at the best bargains in IPL history.
Mitchell McClenaghan
Mitchell McClenaghan topped the show for Mumbai Indians
Left-arm pacer Mitchell McClenaghan was bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs. 30 lakh in 2015.
He turned up for MI and claimed 18 wickets in the title-winning campaign.
McClenaghan formed a superb partnership with Lasith Malinga and the two delivered the goods.
He claimed 17, 19 and 14 wickets respectively in the next three seasons.
In IPL 2019, he played just five matches.
Andre Russell
Andre Russell the best deal to have happened for KKR
We all know how dangerous Andre Russell is and the West Indian enjoyed his best season for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) last season.
He scored 510 runs and claimed 11 scalps.
KKR had snapped him up for Rs. 60 lakh in 2014.
From 2015-2019, Russell did well with both bat and ball.
He is one of the feared T20 specialists in the game.
Shane Watson
Shane Watson delivered RR the title in 2008
Shane Watson was picked by Rajasthan Royals for Rs. 50 lakh in 2008.
He ended up winning the Player-of-the-Tournament award in his debut season.
He had scored 472 runs and claimed 17 scalps to hand RR the trophy.
Watson was retained in 2011 by RR and he had his best season in 2013, scoring 543 runs.
He now represents the Chennai Super Kings.
Michael Hussey
Michael Hussey became the Mr. Consistent for CSK
Michael Hussey was bought for a bargain price of Rs. 1.40 crore in 2008 by CSK.
He went on to spend six seasons at CSK, scoring 1,691 runs at 44.50.
He was released in 2011 and bought back in the auction for Rs. 1.93 crore.
Hussey ended up as the highest run-scorer in 2013 (733).
The Aussie won two titles with CSK (2010, 2011).