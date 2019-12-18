2nd ODI, India beat West Indies: List of records broken
The Indian cricket team beat West Indies on Wednesday to draw level in the three-match ODI series.
After losing the opener, India posted a mammoth 387/5.
Rohit Sharma (159) and KL Rahul (102) were top notch.
In reply, West Indies faltered in the tall chase, despite heroics from Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran.
Here are the records scripted.
How did the match pan out?
India rode on twin centuries scored by Rohit and Rahul.
The two openers scored 227 runs for the opening wicket to set the base.
Both players looked solid and scored freely.
After their dismissal, Shreyas Iyer (53) and Rishabh Pant (39) helped India power past 380.
The Windies rallied on through Hope and Pooran.
However, the fight wasn't enough.
Kuldeep Yadav claimed a hat-trick.
Rohit slams seventh ODI ton in 2019
Rohit slammed his seventh century in ODIs this year and it's the most by a batsman in 2019.
He equaled David Warner (2016) and Sourav Ganguly (2000) with this feat.
Sachin Tendulkar (1998) leads the tally with nine ODI tons in 1998.
Rohit has the most international centuries across formats this year (10).
This was Rohit's best knock in 2019.
Rohit scripts these mega records after blistering knock
With this century, Rohit has equaled former Sri Lankan ace Sanath Jayasuriya in terms of career ODI tons (28).
The Hitman became the first batsman to surpass 1,400 runs in ODIs this year (1,427).
Rohit now has 138 fours and 35 sixes in ODIs this year.
The senior cricketer went past Shivnarine Chanderpaul (8,778) and Saeed Anwar (8,824) in terms of career ODI runs.
Rohit slams third career ODI ton against the Windies
Rohit notched his third career ODI ton against the Windies. He now has 1,460 runs against WI in the 50-over format. He became the third Indian batsman to surpass the 1,400-run mark in ODIs versus WI after Kohli and Tendulkar.
Rahul and Rohit smash this partnership record against WI
Rahul smashed his third career ODI ton and his second this year.
The Karnataka batsman surpassed the 800-run mark in ODIs.
Rohit and Rahul's 227-run stand is now the best for the first wicket in ODIs against West Indies.
This is also the second-best stand for any wicket in ODIs by India against WI.
Team India plunders these records after scoring 387/5
This was the second time where India amassed 350-plus total against WI in ODIs. India registered their 11th score of 380-plus in ODI cricket. India registered their 20th score of 350-plus in ODIs at home. India's 387/5 is now the highest ODI score in Visakhapatnam.
Some interesting feats recorded in this tie
Virat Kohli scored his maiden ODI duck in 2019. It was also his 13th career ODI duck.
Shreyas Iyer registered his sixth career ODI fifty.
It was his fourth successive fifty in ODIs this year. All four have come against WI.
Nicholas Pooran (75) slammed his fourth ODI fifty in 2019.
The youngster surpassed the 600-run mark in ODIs this year (639).
Hope goes past Kohli with this tally
Shai Hope (76) slammed his eighth ODI fifty in 2019.
Hope surpassed Kohli (1,292) in terms of ODI runs this year (1,303).
The West Indian opener became the second batsman to get past 1,300 runs in ODIs this year.
Hope also smashed his 15th career ODI fifty for WI.
This was his second successive fifty-plus score in this series.
Kuldeep claims second career ODI hat-trick, Shami shines
India's left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav claimed a hat-trick.
This was his second career ODI hat-trick. He has claimed his maiden ODI hat-trick against Australia in 2017.
Besides him, Chetan Sharma, Kapil Dev and Mohammed Shami have claimed ODI hat-tricks.
Kuldeep also raced to 99 career ODI scalps and 32 in 2019.
Shami now has the most ODI wickets in 2019 (40).
India slam their best tally in an ODI over
India slammed 31 runs in the 47th over against WI today. This is India's best tally in an over in ODIs. Iyer was top notch and smashed four sixes and a boundary. 31 runs came off the over with Roston Chase leaking runs aplenty.
A new record in ODIs!
