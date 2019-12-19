IPL 2020: Wasim Jaffer appointed KXIP batting coach
Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kings XI Punjab have appointed veteran batsman Wasim Jaffer as the batting coach for the 2020 season.
The announcement was made on the team's website.
KXIP head coach Anil Kumble wanted the experienced Jaffer to lend his support to the side.
Jaffer will be hoping to make things count.
Here's more.
Jaffer keen to get started at KXIP
Former India captain Anil Kumble, who is also the team's Director Of Cricket Operations at the franchise, played a major role in getting Jaffer on board.
The 41-year-old batsman still plays domestic cricket for Vidarbha.
The former Mumbai cricketer also has valuable coaching experience in Bangladesh.
He is looking forward to the opportunity in working with Kumble at KXIP.
I'm thankful to Kumble, says Jaffer
"I'm thankful to Kumble. He's the one who approached me. It was an honor to play under him for India. I've got so much to learn from him. Though I'm currently coaching in Bangladesh [he's the batting coach at the Bangladesh Cricket Board academy], this is obviously a good opportunity, and I'm looking forward to this experience," Jaffer told The Times of India.
Jaffer joins Kumble, Rhodes at KXIP
Jaffer featured in the IPL just once, back in 2008, scoring 130 runs in eight matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore.
This will be the first time he takes up the new role associated with the global T20 tourney.
Meanwhile, he is set to join Jonty Rhodes, who was earlier appointed as the team's fielding coach.
KXIP have assembled an experienced management for IPL 2020.
KXIP have a busy auction day ahead
KXIP have a crucial IPL 2020 auction later today on offer.
The team Rs. 42,70,00,000 funds to spend and will hope to assemble a strong list of names.
Over the last two years, KXIP have focused largely on overhauling the side.
However, that didn't have much success.
However, KXIP will need to get things right under new boss Kumble for the upcoming IPL 13.