IPL 2020 to have mid-season loaning of capped players
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season will see the window open up for loaning out capped players mid-way through the tournament.
The payment details aren't yet finalized yet.
However, it will only be open to players who have played a maximum of two matches in the first-half of the league.
Here are further details on the same.
IPL 2019
A five-day window was created for trading uncapped players
In IPL 2019, a five-day window was created for trading uncapped players. However, none of the franchises decided to utilize the same.
Notably, a similar window will be open in the upcoming 2020 season, which will open the scope of transfer for all the players who have featured in two or fewer games.
Decision
IPL Governing Council decides on tournament window
Meanwhile, the IPL Governing Council has decided on a window of March 28 to May 24 to host the 13th season of the global T20 tourney.
The decision was conveyed to the franchises in a briefing, on Wednesday (December 18) in Kolkata, a day ahead of the IPL 2020 auction.
The dates will be finalized, once the availability of the foreign players are known.
Decision
IPL Governing Council had approved TV umpire for no-balls
These decisions were made during the Governing Council meeting on December 5.
Back in November 2019, a decision was taken on the TV umpires monitoring both the front-foot and the waist-height no-balls, which had rocked the tournament in the last edition.
The decision was taken by the GC, headed by Brijesh Patel.
The IPL GC also decided to cancel opening ceremonies.
IPL auction
IPL 2020 auction set to be held today
The IPL 2020 auction is set to be held today and there are 73 slots available between teams.
338 players are set to undergo the hammer in Kolkata.
Several things will be in focus today as teams would be vying to bolster their respective squads.
One expects to see an action-packed window with many things on offer.