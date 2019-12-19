Navdeep Saini named as replacement for injured Deepak Chahar
Sports
Pacer Navdeep Saini has been drafted into the Indian cricket team squad for the third ODI against West Indies.
He comes in as a replacement for the injured Deepak Chahar of the ongoing ODI series that is tied at 1-1.
Chahar, who played both the ODIs, got injured in Vizag on Wednesday.
He has thus been ruled out of the final ODI.
Quote
BCCI issues a statement confirming Chahar's injury
The BCCI issued a statement which claimed, "Deepak felt mild pain in his lower back following the second ODI played in Vizag on Wednesday. The BCCI medical team examined him and has suggested that the fast bowler needs some rest in order to fully recover."
Chahar
Chahar did reasonably well against WI of late
Chahar has been a regular feature for Team India of late in limited-overs cricket.
He featured in the T20Is against WI in the 2-1 series victory.
Chahar claimed three wickets in the series which included a superb spell of 2/20 in the decider at the Wankhede.
The right-arm pacer did reasonably well in the first two ODIs and claimed one scalp.
Navdeep Saini
Navdeep in line to make his ODI debut
Navdeep has featured in five T20Is for India this year.
He made his debut against WI in August 2019 at Lauderhill.
The bowler ended up with five scalps in the series.
He then went on to feature against South Africa in two T20Is and then wasn't picked for the series against Bangladesh and West Indies respectively.
He could be handed his ODI debut next.
Bhuvi
Earlier, Bhuvi was ruled out for Team India
Earlier last week, Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was ruled out of the ODI series against West Indies after a sports hernia injury resurfaced.
He is set to miss India's set of assignments which includes the tour of New Zealand.
The player was replaced by Shardul Thakur, who featured in the second ODI.