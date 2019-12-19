IPL 2020 auction: Pat Cummins becomes most expensive overseas player
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 auction is being held in Kolkata on Thursday.
Several international stars received mega bids as franchises set the floor rolling.
Australia's in-form fast bowler Pat Cummins was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs. 15.50 crore.
Fellow Aussie, Glenn Maxwell, was sold to Kings XI Punjab for Rs. 10.75 crore.
Here are players who triggered the bid war.
Big deals
Chris Morris goes for Rs. 10 crore, Morgan, Finch purchased
Besides Cummins and Maxwell, several other foreign stars garnered big money.
Australia's limited-overs captain Aaron Finch was roped in by Royal Challengers Bangalore for a sum of Rs. 4.40 crore.
England World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan was bought by KKR for Rs. 5.25 crore.
Surprisingly, Chris Morris was involved in a massive bid as he was bought by RCB for Rs. 10 crore.
Information
Woakes, Lynn and Roy bought at their base prices
Chris Lynn, who was released by KKR earlier, was bought for his base price by Mumbai Indians (Rs. 2 crore). England's swashbuckling opener Jason Roy was purchased by Delhi Capitals for his base price (Rs. 1.5 crore). DC also bought Woakes for Rs. 1.5 crore.
KKR
Double delight for KKR as Cummins and Morgan come in
Cummins became the second-most expensive player ever in the IPL after Yuvraj Singh.
The pacer has been ruthless for Australia and was always set to achieve a huge sum.
He adds a lot of character in the KKR bowling set-up.
Morgan adds more value in the middle order.
The English captain was another star, who was expected to get a stunning bid.
Maxwell
Maxwell goes back to former team KXIP
Maxwell, who had taken a break from cricket due to mental health issues recently, is back in business.
He is set to play in the Big Bash League (BBL).
The Australian all-rounder goes back to his former franchise KXIP, who went all the way and got him.
It will be fun to watch Maxi turn up for KXIP and steering the young side.
RCB
RCB go wise, buy two experienced campaigners
RCB went big and did well to sign the dangerous Finch.
He will be a solid asset for the Virat Kohli-led side at the top.
RCB, who have had issues in the opening department, will hope to see Finch be at his consistent best.
He has been superb in 2019.
RCB was clear on Morris and will get his experience in the all-round department.
Curran and Uthappa
Curran bought for Rs. 5.50 crore, Uthappa goes big
Sam Curran, who was released by KXIP after just one season, was purchased by three-time champions Chennai Super Kings for a staggering amount of Rs. 5.50 crore.
The English all-rounder joins a settled CSK side.
Former KKR wicket-keeper batsman Robin Uthappa went to Rajasthan Royals for Rs. 3 crore.
He will hope to bolster the RR line-up and score runs atop.
Massive bids
Cottrell, Chawla and Coulter-Nile get massive bids
West Indies' left-arm pacer Sheldon Cottrell bagged a lump sum.
The hard-working bowler was bought by KXIP for Rs. 8.5 crore.
Veteran spinner Piyush Chawla, who was released by KKR, was picked up by CSK for a staggering Rs. 6.75 crore.
Meanwhile, Australian pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile was bought by Mumbai.
He adds further depth to the MI squad which is filled with many options.