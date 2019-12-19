IPL auction: Here are the most expensive buys across seasons
Australian star pacer Pat Cummins set the floor rolling after being purchased by Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 auction on Thursday.
Cummins was bought for a staggering Rs. 15.50 crore by the two-time IPL champions.
With this sum, Cummins became the second-most expensive signing ever.
We look at the most expensive buys across seasons in the IPL.
2008-2010
Here are the costliest players between 2008-2010
In the inaugural IPL edition, MS Dhoni was the costliest player in the auction.
He was bought by CSK for a sum of Rs. 9.5 crore.
In 2009, we had two England superstars, Kevin Pietersen and Andrew Flintoff rake in Rs. 9.8 crore.
Flintoff went to CSK, whereas, RCB got Pietersen.
In 2010, Kieron Pollard was bagged by Mumbai Indians for Rs. 3.5 crore.
2012-2014
Gambhir, Jadeja and Maxwell bossed the show as well
In 2011, Gautam Gambhir went to KKR for a staggering Rs. 11.05 crore.
The move worked as Gambhir led the side to two IPL honors.
In 2012, Ravindra Jadeja was picked up CSK in 2012 for a whopping Rs. 12 crore.
He went on to become an integral member of the side.
In 2013, MI got Glenn Maxwell for Rs. 5.3 crore.
Yuvraj Singh
Yuvraj the costliest ever in IPL auction history
Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh was purchased by Delhi Daredevils in the IPL 2015 auction.
Yuvi was bought for a whopping Rs. 16 crore.
The southpaw managed a tally of 248 runs in 14 matches for DD.
Prior to that season, he was purchased for Rs. 14 crore by Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2014 (highest sum).
He scored 376 runs for RCB that year.
Information
Watson went for Rs. 9.5 crore to RCB in 2016
In 2016, Shane Watson was bought by RCB for Rs. 9.5 crore. He was purchased in order to bring balance into the RCB squad but things turned out be a disappointing. In 16 matches, he managed 179 runs and picked up 20 wickets.
Stokes
RPS bought Stokes for Rs. 14.5 crore in 2017
Ben Stokes went for a massive Rs. 14.5 crore in IPL 2017.
He was purchased by the now de-funct Rising Pune Supergiant and turned out to be the costliest foreigner ever.
However, Stokes' record sum was broken by KKR, who got Cummins for a crore more today.
England all-rounder Stokes scored 316 runs and claimed 12 wickets as well.
IPL 2018, 2019
How did IPL 2018 and 2019 auctions go?
The IPL 2018 auction saw Stokes get bagged for Rs. 12.5 crore by Rajasthan Royals.
However, Stokes couldn't deliver for the Royals after a superb season for Pune.
In 2019, two players in the form of Jaydev Unadkat and the uncapped Varun Chakravarthy, were purchased for Rs. 8.4 crore each.
RR picked up Unadkat, whereas, Varun was bought by KXIP.