IPL 2020 auction: Uncapped players who fetched massive bids
Sports
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 auction is underway in Kolkata and we had some stellar buys so far.
Australia's Pat Cummins became the second-most expensive player in the IPL ever.
He was snapped up by Kolkata Knight Riders.
However, several uncapped players also drew attention and got massive bids.
Here we look at the same.
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Yashasvi Jaiswal bought by Royals for Rs. 2.40 crore
17-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal enjoyed a sublime run with the bat in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019.
That was enough to earn him a place in the Indian U-19 World Cup squad.
He was purchased by Rajasthan Royals for Rs. 2.40 crore.
Jaiswal, who had a base price of Rs. 20 lakh, is the youngest batsman to hit a double hundred in List A cricket.
Priyam Gara
Priyam Garg bought by SRH for Rs. 1.90 crore
Uttar Pradesh batsman Priyam Garg is set to captain of the 15-member U-19 Indian World Cup squad which will head to South Africa.
The player rose through the ranks and amassed 814 runs in 10 matches during the 2018-19 season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
Garg was purchased by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs. 1.90 crore.
It was a smart buy for the 2016 champions.
Virat Singh
22-year-old Virat Singh bought by SRH for Rs. 1.90 crore
Virat Singh was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs. 1.90 crore.
The promising batsman was one of the standout performers in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Jharkand as he amassed 343 runs at an average of 57.17 in 10 matches.
The 22-year-old has relative experience across First-class, List A and T20 cricket.
He could be a strong option in the SRH set-up.
Varun Chakravarthy
Varun Chakravarthy bought by KKR for Rs. 4 crore
Varun Chakravarthy bagged the most amount of money in IPL 2019 auction (Rs. 8.5 crore).
The uncapped mystery spinner was released by KXIP after an ordinary season.
However, KKR snapped him up for Rs. 4 crore this time.
Varun will be aiming to give his all.
He replaces Piyush Chawla in the side and will be aiming to make things count.
Bishnoi, Tyagi
Ravi Bishnoi and Kartik Tyagi get mega bucks as well
19-year-old Ravi Bishnoi was purchased by Kings XI Punjab for Rs. 2 crore.
The spinner is a part of India's U-19 World Cup squad.
He was part of Rajasthan Royals practice camp in 2018.
Pacer Kartik Tyagi, who is also a part of the U-19 WC squad, was purchased by RR for Rs. 1.3 crore.