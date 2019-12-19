IPL auction 2020: List of players bought by each franchise
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 auction came to a thrilling end on Thursday in Kolkata.
Several players reaped in the benefits by amassing massive bids.
Australia's Pat Cummins led the way after Kolkata Knight Riders bought him for Rs. 15.50 crore.
Many uncapped players also raked in the moolah.
Here's the complete list of players brought by each franchise.
KKR
Cummins and Morgan lead the way for KKR
For KKR, the experienced Cummins and Morgan led the way with mega moves.
Players bought by KKR - Pat Cummins (Rs. 15.50 crore), Eoin Morgan (Rs. 5.25 crore), Tom Banton (Rs. 1 crore), Chris Green (Rs. 20 lakh), Varun Chakravarthy (Rs. 4 crore), Pravin Tambe (Rs. 20 lakh), Rahul Tripathi (Rs. 60 lakh), M Siddarth (Rs. 20 lakh), Nikhil Naik (Rs. 20 lakh).
Chennai Super Kings
Sorted Chennai Super Kings go for utility names
Chennai Super Kings did well with the money they had.
Sam Curran and Josh Hazlewood were the major foreign stars recruited.
Veteran Piyush Chawla is another experienced spinner added to their pool.
Players bought by CSK - Sam Curran (Rs. 5.5 crore), Piyush Chawla (Rs. 6.75 crore), Josh Hazlewood (Rs. 2 crore), Sai Kishore (Rs. 20 lakh).
RCB
RCB get Finch and Morris as high-profile names
Royal Challengers Bangalore did a fair job.
Aaron Finch, Kane Richadson and Chris Morris were the big arrivals.
Players bought by RCB - Aaron Finch (Rs. 4.50 crore), Chris Morris (Rs. 10 crore), Kane Richardson (Rs. 4 crore), Joshua Philippe (Rs. 20 lakh), Pavan Deshpande (Rs. 20 lakh), Dale Steyn (Rs. 2 crore), Shahbaz Ahamad (Rs. 20 lakh), Isuru Udana (Rs. 50 lakh).
Delhi Capitals
Hetmyer, Stoinis the major big deals for DC
DC got bargain deals in the form of Jason Roy and Chris Woakes.
Shimron Hetmyer was the headline purchase.
Players bought by DC - Jason Roy (Rs. 1.50 crore), Chris Woakes (Rs. 1.50 crore), Marcus Stoinis (Rs. 4 crore), Alex Carey (Rs. 2.4 crore), Shimron Hetmyer (Rs. 7.75 crore), Tushar Deshpande (Rs. 20 lakh), Mohit Sharma (Rs. 50 lakh), Lalit Yadav (Rs. 20 lakh).
Kings XI Punjab
KXIP get Maxwell and Cottrell to lead the show
Kings XI Punjab roped in Glenn Maxwell and Sheldon Cottrell for big money.
Players bought by KXIP - Glenn Maxwell (Rs. 10.75 crore), Sheldon Cottrell (Rs. 8.5 crore), Deepak Hooda (Rs. 50 lakh), Ishan Porel (Rs. 20 lakh), Ravi Bishnoi (Rs. 2 crore), Jimmy Neesham (Rs. 50 lakh), Chris Jordan (Rs. 3 crore), T Dhillon (Rs. 20 lakh), P Singh (Rs. 20 lakh).
RR
Uthappa, Unadkat the seasoned arrivals for Rajasthan Royals
RR were busy and got 10 players.
Players bought by RR - Robin Uthappa (Rs. 3 crore), Jaydev Unadkat (Rs. 3 crore), Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rs. 2.4 crore), Anuj Rawat (Rs. 80 lakh), Akash Singh (Rs. 20 lakh), Kartik Tyagi (Rs. 1.3 crore), David Miller (Rs. 75 lakh), Oshane Thomas (Rs. 50 lakh), Tom Curran (Rs. 1 crore), A Joshi (Rs. 20 lakh).
Information
SRH get in exciting uncapped names
Players bought by SRH - Virat Singh (Rs. 1.9 crore), Priyam Garg (Rs. 1.9 crore), Mitchell Marsh (Rs. 2 crore), Fabian Allen (Rs. 50 lakh), Sandeep Bavanaka (Rs. 20 lakh), Abdul Samad (Rs. 20 lakh), Sanjay Yadav (Rs. 20 lakh).
MI
Mumbai Indians rope in Lynn and Coulter-Nile
Mumbai got a solid bargain deal in the form of former KKR player Chris Lynn.
Pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile was an expensive purchase for the champions.
Players bought by MI - Chris Lynn (Rs. 2 crore), Nathan Coulter-Nile (Rs. 8 crore), Saurabh Tiwary (Rs. 50 lakh), Mohsin Khan (Rs. 20 lakh), Digvijay Deshmukh (Rs. 20 lakh), Prince Balwant Rai Singh (Rs. 20 lakh).