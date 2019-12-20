IPL auction 2020: Here are the key hits and misses
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 auction was held on Thursday in Kolkata.
Pat Cummins drew the best bid to become the most expensive overseas player in IPL history.
Several other foreigners got mega sums and a few Indians dazzled, that include uncapped youngsters.
However, we had many players who bit the dust as well.
Here are the key hits and misses.
Aussies
Australian cricketers rule IPL auction 2020
13 Australian players were bought in the auction and many of these names raked big bucks.
Cummins and Glenn Maxwell led the way for Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab respectively.
The likes of Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis and Nathan Coulter-Nile got mega deals as well.
A few players were also bought in their base prices as Australia dominated the IPL auction 2020.
Other hits
Sam Curran, Morris and West Indian duo receive blockbuster deals
England limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan was purchased by KKR, who also got the young opener Tom Banton.
Sam Curran benefited once again as the likes of Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes, Tom Curran and Jason Roy also drew bids.
West Indies' Sheldon Cottrell and Shimron Hetmyer received blockbuster deals.
The biggest hit of the IPL auction was Chris Morris, who was bought by RCB.
Indian hits
Chawla leads India's charge, these uncapped players shine
India's Piyush Chawla surprised one and all.
The veteran spinner, who was released by KKR, found solace at CSK, who got him for Rs. 6.75 crore.
Another former KKR player, Robin Uthappa, was bought by RR for Rs. 3 crore.
Meanwhile, several uncapped players such as Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Priyam Garg and Virat Singh were the names that stole the show.
Misses
NZ players go unlucky, Guptill, Colin de Grandhomme go unsold
New Zealand T20 stalwarts missed the bus in the IPL auction 2020.
The likes of Tim Southee, Colin Munro, Martin Guptill and Colin de Grandhomme went unsold.
Joining these players are England's Mark Wood, Australia's Ben Cutting and South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo.
Promising players Alzarri Joseph and Shai Hope went unnoticed.
England's Alex Hales also found no takers to lead the list of misses.