Kumble reveals why KXIP spent heavy on Maxwell: Details here
Sports
Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was the second-costliest player in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 auction on Thursday.
The celebrated T20 player bagged a deal worth Rs. 10.75 crore.
He was bought by Kings XI Punjab. Interestingly, Maxwell featured for the side previously.
KXIP head coach Anil Kumble revealed why he went hard on Maxwell in the auction.
Aussies IPL
Australians rule IPL auction, KXIP pip DC for Maxwell
The Australians have always had a telling impact in IPL auctions.
And this time, they continued the trend once again.
As many as 13 Aussie players were bought in the auction and majority of them received mega bids.
Pat Cummins stole the show with Rs. 15.50 crore. He was snapped up by KKR.
Maxwell followed suit after KXIP outbid Delhi for the deal.
Maxwell
Maxwell returns from mental health break, to play in BBL
Maxwell, who had taken an indefinite break from cricket due to mental health reasons, returned back to the field recently.
He is set to feature in the ongoing Big Bash League.
Kumble is an ardent fan of Maxwell and has backed him to come good in IPL 2020.
With the ICC World T20 next year, Kumble feels IPL is a good platform for Maxi.
Quality
We know the quality he brings: Kumble on Maxwell
Kumble said they were aware of the quality Maxwell brings as an all-rounder.
"This is a good platform for Maxwell with the T20 World Cup around the corner to come here and we know the quality he brings, not just as a batsman but as a fielder and a bowling option and he can bat anywhere in the middle order too," said Kumble.
Quote
We needed a power hitter, says Kumble
The former Indian captain stated that KXIP needed a power hitter. "So that's the advantage and we needed a power hitter and we felt Maxwell was the right person to fill that gap," he said to official broadcasters post the IPL auction 2020.
KL Rahul
KL Rahul to lead KXIP in IPL 13
Meanwhile, KXIP have appointed KL Rahul as the captain of the side for the 13th edition of IPL.
"We are happy to appoint Rahul as our captain for the upcoming season. He has been through a lot in the last year or so and has now come back strongly," KXIP co-owner Ness Wadia told PTI on the day of the IPL auction in Kolkata.