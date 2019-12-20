Here's why Jasprit Bumrah won't undergo fitness test at NCA
Sports
Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was recently seen bowling in the nets against Virat Kohli & Co. ahead of the second ODI against West Indies.
The pacer has been nursing a back injury of late and will be eyeing for a return next month.
However, Bumrah will not be undergoing any fitness test at the NCA.
Here's more.
Bumrah
Bumrah isn't keen on going to the NCA
According to The Times of India, Bumrah had conveyed his message to the team management of not being keen on going to the NCA.
The Rahul Dravid-led NCA is also reportedly unsure of conducting the fitness test.
This is because Bumrah was consulting his own set of specialists in India and the UK on the way to recovery and wasn't at the centre.
NCA
NCA hesitant to conduct the test and certify Bumrah's fitness
Meanwhile, since the specialist team at the NCA is unaware of the injury, they do not want to conduct the test and certify his fitness. The plan was to ask Team India trainer Nick Webb to conduct the test for Bumrah but Dravid has reportedly cancelled that.
Moreover, earlier it was reported that Bumrah was hesitant to undergo his rehab at the NCA.
Information
Bumrah expected to tour New Zealand
It remains to be seen whether Bumrah returns to the national team against Australia for the ODIs next month. He is expected to make it to the tour of New Zealand. However, he will need to pass the fitness test.
NCA issues
NCA has been under the scanner of late
The NCA has been under the scanner of late for not being agile on the rehabs of cricketers.
Wriddhiman Saha faced a lot of issues in the recent past.
And now, Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was ruled out of the ODIs against West Indies.
This was after a sports hernia injury resurfaced.
TOI had reported that the injury had gone undetected.
Injury
NCA jumbled things up for Bhuvneshwar
According to a report in The Times of India, Bhuvneshwar was made to go through three different scans at a private hospital in Bengaluru, while recovering at the NCA.
Bhuvi, who was in severe pain, was declared fit for play.
The right-arm pacer featured in all the three games and wasn't at his best.
He is now set to miss the tour of NZ.