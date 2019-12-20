IPL auction 2020: Ganguly reveals why Cummins was most expensive
Sports
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly shared his views regarding Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins going for such a huge price in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 auction.
Cummins, who has been on top of his game of late, saw Kolkata Knight Riders spend Rs. 15.50 crore on him.
Dada revealed the reason behind Cummins' massive price in the auction.
Demand
Cummins was in his demand in the 'small auction'
Cummins led the Aussie resurgence in the IPL auction.
He started a fierce bidding war between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals.
However, he was eventually picked up two-time champions KKR for the 13th edition.
Ganguly feels Cummins was in high demand in the 'small' auction and that is why the pacer's eventual price went up spectacularly.
Demand
It has a lot to do with the demand: Dada
"No, I don't think (Cummins' price being high). It has a lot to do with the demand. Especially these small auctions bringing players in go after go. Ben Stokes became a part of this small auction and that's why his value went off the roof of Rs. 14 crore," Ganguly said on the sidelines of an event in Kolkata.
Record
Cummins surpasses Stokes as the most expensive overseas purchase
Cummins surpassed Ben Stokes' record to become the most expensive overseas purchase.
Stokes was previously bought by Rising Pune Supergiant at IPL auction 2017 at Rs. 14.5 crore.
Cummins also became the second-costliest among all players in the history of IPL auctions.
Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh holds the record.
Yuvraj was bought by Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) for Rs. 16 crore.
Costliest sums
Most expensive: Maxwell, Morris, Cottrell and Coulter-Nile follow Cummins
After Cummins, fellow Australian Glenn Maxwell drew the maximum bid.
Maxwell was bought by KXIP for Rs. 10.75 crore.
Veteran South African all-rounder Chris Morris was purchased by RCB for Rs. 10 crore.
Another Aussie star, Nathan Coulter-Nile attracted a bid of Rs. 8 crore by Mumbai Indians.
Meanwhile, West Indies fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell was snapped up by KXIP for Rs. 8.5 crore.