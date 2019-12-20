Post blockbuster IPL deal, Glenn Maxwell slams 83 in BBL
Sports
Glenn Maxwell showed why he is feared in the T20 format.
The Australian cricketer, who notched the second-highest bid in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 auction on Thursday. scored a quick-fire 83 in the Big Bash League.
Maxwell helped Melbourne Stars to script a superb win against Brisbane Heat in the BBL.
Here's more on Maxwell.
Maxwell
Maxwell slams 39-ball 83 on return to cricket
Friday's BBL encounter was Maxwell's first since his return from a mental health break.
Maxwell had taken an indefinite break during the T20Is against Sri Lanka.
He returned back to training recently and made himself available.
The all-rounder slammed a 39-ball 83, which included seven fours and five sixes.
Maxwell's enormous strike-rate of 212.82 made the difference for a struggling Melbourne Stars.
Match report
How did the match pan out?
The Stars scored 167/7 in 20 overs with Maxwell scoring nearly half the runs.
None of the other batsmen surpassed the 20-run mark.
Maxwell came in at number five and dictated the show.
In reply, Brisbane Heat saw England youngster Tom Banton smash a 36-ball 64.
However, his efforts went in vain as Heat managed 145/8.
Adam Zampa (3/30) was top notch.
IPL auction
Maxwell was bought for Rs. 10.75 crore by KXIP
On Thursday, Maxwell was bought for Rs. 10.75 crore by Kings XI Punjab.
It was a good day for the Aussie players, with 13 of them being bought by the eight franchises.
Maxwell saw a bidding war for him and ultimately KXIP had the last laugh.
Pat Cummins was the most expensive purchase.
He was bought by KKR for Rs. 15.50 crore.
KXIP
Kumble reveals why KXIP spent heavy on Maxwell
Kings XI Punjab head coach Anil Kumble said that the side needed a power hitter and that's why Maxwell came in.
The former Indian captain stated that KXIP needed a power hitter. "So that's the advantage and we needed a power hitter and we felt Maxwell was the right person to fill that gap," he said to official broadcasters post the IPL auction 2020.
Information
KKR's new buy Banton had a strong outing as well
Tom Banton, who was picked by KKR at his base price of Rs. 1 crore, showed his credentials for Brisbane Heat. He slammed six fours and four sixes at a rate of 177.78. KKR fans will be excited with his offerings.