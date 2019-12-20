IPL 2020: Squad analysis of Chennai Super Kings
Three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winners Chennai Super Kings added four players to their squad in the auction held on Thursday in Kolkata.
The Men in Yellow are a settled side and that's been their flavor of late.
The MS Dhoni-led side added value to the squad, however it's the batting that lacks the zeal.
Here's the analysis of CSK ahead of IPL 2020.
IPL auction 2020
CSK add value to the squad in IPL auction 2020
CSK did well with the money they had.
Sam Curran and Josh Hazlewood were the major foreign stars recruited.
Veteran Piyush Chawla is another experienced spinner added to their pool.
Sai Kishore was the youngster roped in.
Players bought by CSK - Sam Curran (Rs. 5.5 crore), Piyush Chawla (Rs. 6.75 crore), Josh Hazlewood (Rs. 2 crore), Sai Kishore (Rs. 20 lakh).
CSK squad
A look at the complete CSK squad
Here's a look at the complete CSK squad: Narayan Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif , Ravindra Jadeja, M Vijay, MS Dhoni (captain), Josh Hazlewood, Kedar Jadhav, Harbhajan Singh, Karn Sharma, Piyush Chawla, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Monu Kumar, Shane Watson, Sai Kishore.
Pacers
CSK boast of a quality pace-bowling attack
The IPL 2018 winners have a quality pace-bowling attack which suits their need as per conditions.
In Curran, they get a left-arm quick, who can be useful.
Hazlewood is an experienced bowler and his presence adds shine in the pace department.
Deepak Chahar has been solid of late. Lungi Ngidi, Shardul Thakur and KM Asif are viable options in the pace-bowling department.
Spin
Chawla's addition to the spin department brings more gloss
CSK have the best spin attack among all eight teams.
Veterans Harbhajan Singh and Imran Tahir are the main options.
Chawla's addition is a bonus. He has been one of the best spinners in IPL.
Mitchell Santner brings quality as a left-arm option.
Ravindra Jadeja is a settled asset and then there is Karn Sharma, who can be a back-up.
Batting
The batting is where CSK look vulnerable
CSK do not have a destructive top or middle order batting options.
None of their regular batsmen barring skipper MS Dhoni had a strike rate of 130 in IPL 2019.
In the auction, it was strange that CSK didn't go for a reputed batting option.
They have experienced campaigners, however, the absence of back-up batsmen is the worry.
The top order lacks the composure.
Our take
CSK are a threat despite batting woes: Our take
Given the shortcomings in batting, the onus will be on MS Dhoni to score the bulk of runs and win games.
He fared well in the last two seasons.
The likes of Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson need to stick together.
With the all-rounders and bowlers available, CSK are a threat.
They are a side that can reach the play-offs.