India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI: Preview, Dream11 and more
Sports
India and West Indies will battle it out for the ODI series decider in Cuttack on Sunday.
The three-match ODI series is tied at 1-1 at the moment.
India were ruthless in the previous match in Vizag and will hope to continue in the same vein.
Here is the complete match preview and the records that can be scripted.
Match details
Venue, timing, TV listing, conditions and pitch report
The match is scheduled for a 1:30 PM IST start and will be held at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.
One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on Hotstar.
The conditions are expected to be humid in the afternoon and pleasant during the evening.
The pitch will remain slow, however the dew factor could be crucial.
Dream11
Dream11: Rohit and Hope get the leadership nods
Rohit Sharma (captain) and KL Rahul are the opening options in this Dream11 side.
The in-form Shai Hope (vice-captain) comes in next and is the wicket-keeper.
Nicholas Pooran, Shreyas Iyer and Shimron Hetmyer form the crux in the middle order.
Ravindra Jadeja is the all-rounder.
Sheldon Cottrell, Keemo Paul, Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav are the main bowlers.
Team India
Team India will be aiming for a similar strategy
India are likely to go in with a similar strategy that was on offer in the second ODI.
In Shardul Thakur, the side gets an addition bowler. Navdeep Saini is set to replace the injured Deepak Chahar.
The two left-arm spinners will be crucial.
Rohit and Rahul will be aiming to give the side a solid start.
Iyer and Rishabh Pant look formidable.
West Indies
WI need to better their efforts with the ball
West Indies will have to put a check on their bowling that has the tendency to go flat.
They cannot afford to lapse in concentration and allow India run away with the game.
Kieron Pollard will have to ensure that his bowlers stick together and execute things to perfection.
The batting needs to support Hope and do well against Team India.
Records
India vs WI, 3rd ODI: Records that can be scripted
Kuldeep has 99 career ODI scalps to his name.
He needs one more to register the mark of 100 and equal former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly (100 wickets).
Rohit needs 119 runs more to register the mark of 9,000 in ODIs.
He will be the seventh Indian batsman to do so.
He needs 73 more to register 1,500 ODI runs in 2019.