U-14 cricket: Key details about Rahul Dravid's son Samit
Former Indian cricket team captain Rahul Dravid's son, Samit, cracked a solid double century in an Under-14 state-level match this week.
The 14-year-old scored 201 for Vice-President's XI against Dharwad Zone in an Under-14 inter-zonal tournament in Kolkata.
Not just that, he also scored an unbeaten 94 in the second innings.
Here are key details about Samit.
Batsman
Samit is an attacking young batsman
He has also represented the U-14 team for the Mallya Aditi International School.
He is the elder son of Dravid and drew inspiration from his father to join cricket.
However, unlike his father, who was known as 'The Wall', Samit is more of an attacking young batsman.
And his 256-ball innings which was laced with 22 fours, highlighted the attributes.
U-12 level
Samit made headlines in 2015 at the U-12 level
A right-handed batsman, Samit has been garnering attention for quite some time now in various competitions in school cricket.
Samit made headlines in 2015 at the U-12 level cricket in Bengaluru.
He had slammed three half-centuries while playing for his school Mallya Aditi International.
Notably, all his three fifties came in match-winning causes.
Impressive
He had impressed in the BTR Cup as well
In 2018, he scored a century in the Karnataka State Cricket Association's (KSCA) BTR Cup Under-14 Inter-School tournament.
Samit had scored 150 for his school against Vivekananda School in KSCA's BTR Cup Under-14 tournament match in 2018.
Earlier, after having watched him bat, former Lankan spin ace Muttiah Muralitharan likened Samit to his father.
Footsteps
Samit will hope to follow his father's footsteps
Samit was born in Bengaluru on October 11, 2005.
He has a younger brother named Anvay Dravid.
The promising teenager will want to follow his father's footsteps.
Rahul Dravid scored 13,288 Test and 10,889 ODI runs during his illustrious career which spanned for 16 years.
He was one of the most respected players around the world and contributed immensely towards India's success.