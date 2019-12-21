IPL 2020: Squad analysis of champions Mumbai Indians
Indian Premier League (IPL) outfit Mumbai Indians already have a settled side and their core is strong.
The four-time IPL winners have been consistent over the years and that's what separates them from the others.
MI have bolstered their squad with two solid foreign recruits in the IPL auction 2020.
Here's the analysis of MI ahead of IPL 2020.
Mumbai Indians rope in Lynn and Coulter-Nile
Mumbai got a pivotal bargain deal in the form of former KKR player Chris Lynn.
Pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile was an expensive purchase for the champions.
Players bought by MI - Chris Lynn (Rs. 2 crore), Nathan Coulter-Nile (Rs. 8 crore), Saurabh Tiwary (Rs. 50 lakh), Mohsin Khan (Rs. 20 lakh), Digvijay Deshmukh (Rs. 20 lakh), Prince Balwant Rai Singh (Rs. 20 lakh).
A look at the complete MI squad
Here's a look at the complete MI squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn , Saurabh Tiwary, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock, Aditya Tare.
Pacers
MI have the best pace-bowling attack in IPL 2020
MI boast of the best pace-bowling attack and the department has a solid base as well.
Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult and Lasith Malinga are the stand out bowlers.
Mitchell McClenaghan has been superb over the years for MI.
In Coulter-Nile, an experienced T20 bowler is added.
He can have a great impact.
Veteran Dhawal Kulkarni is another strong option from the bench.
All-rounders
All-rounders add more dynamism, spin lacks utmost quality
MI have a strong bunch of all-rounders.
The side which doesn't have many quality spinners, will hope to get the job done with the utility in the ranks.
Rahul Chahar is the main spin option.
All-rounders Krunal Pandya and Jayant Yadav will support him.
Sherfane Rutherford, Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard are of real quality.
Digvijay Deshmukh is another pace-bowling all-rounder in the ranks.
Batting
The batting looks strong due to presence of all-rounders
Lynn provides serious experience at the top and the former KKR man can make an impact when called upon.
Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav are the ideal top order batsmen.
Ishan Kishan will need to be solid in that middle order.
Then the all-rounders take over.
However, there could have been some depth in batting on the bench.
Our take
MI can challenge for the title: Our take
The spin section lacks that cutting edge and the absence of someone strong if Kishan or Surya fail is a crucial aspect.
However, MI have the solidity in all-rounders and pacers.
These two departments and the captaincy of Rohit can see MI reach newer heights.
The side knows how to stick together and there is a lot of experience riding to make MI champions.