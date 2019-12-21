Premier League, Manchester City vs Leicester: Preview, Dream11 and more
Manchester City and Leicester City are braced for a tight battle in gameweek 18 of the Premier League on Saturday.
The Foxes are second in the EPL 2019-20 table and lead City by four points.
A win for the visitors will open a seven-point gap.
City will be wary of the threat Leicester possess.
Here's the complete match preview.
Team news
Man City vs Leicester: Team news and selection
City get double boost with forward Sergio Aguero being in contention to return after almost a month out with a thigh injury.
Centre-back John Stones could feature after a hamstring problem.
However, David Silva hasn't yet recovered from a bruised leg.
Meanwhile, visitors Leicester have no fresh injuries ahead of their festive schedule.
Views
What did the managers say ahead of the clash?
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers said, "It's a game we're really, really looking forward to. We respect that we're playing a top-class team, but it's a great opportunity to show our qualities."
Pep Guardiola saw assistant coach Mike Arteta leave for Arsenal.
"He decided to move there and when you have a dream you cannot stop it, you have to follow your dreams," he said.
Stats
Stat attack: All the important numbers
Manchester City have won four of the past five EPL clashes against Leicester.
The versatile Kevin De Bruyne has nine assists in this season's Premier League.
Leicester have a club record of 39 points after 17 games.
The Foxes have won their last four away games from home.
Their goal difference of +29 is the best in the Premier League this term.
Details
Dream11, timing, TV listing and predicted winners
The match is set to start at 11:00 PM IST tonight.
One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network.
The match can also be streamed on Hotstar (paid subscription).
City go into the match as favorites and can pull the plugs on Leicester.
Vardy can take further lead
