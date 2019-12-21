Carlo Ancelotti appointed Everton manager: Details here
Sports
Premier League club Everton have appointed Carlo Ancelotti as their manager on a four-and-a-half-year contract.
The Italian, who was sacked by Napoli earlier this month, succeeds Marco Silva, who was dismissed by the Merseyside club on December 6.
Ancelotti, a three-time Champions League-winning coach, returns to English football and will hope to lift Everton.
Here are further details.
Ancelotti
Ancelotti's first game in charge will be against Burnley
With Arsenal coming down to Everton today, Ancelotti will be seen in the stands at Goodison Park.
Duncan Ferguson, who is the caretaker boss at the moment, will be in charge against the Gunners
He had seen his Everton side beat Chelsea and draw against Manchester United recently.
Ancelotti's first game in charge will be against Burnley on Boxing Day.
Ancelotti joins Everton
🔵 | Introducing the new manager of Everton Football Club, @MrAncelotti! #WelcomeMrAncelotti pic.twitter.com/zNNoix8H5R— Everton (@Everton) December 21, 2019
Quote
There is a clear vision from the owner, says Ancelotti
"This is a great club with a rich history and a very passionate fanbase," the Italian said. "There is a clear vision from the owner and the board to deliver trophies. That is something that appeals to me as a manager."
Everton
Why Ancelotti is a coup for Everton?
Ancelotti is a coup for Everton, who languish at the 16th place in the Premier League 2019-20 standings.
The Italian is a serious winner and has managed some massive European clubs in his managerial career.
He brings in wealth of experience at Everton and this is a strong message by the Merseyside club.
Ancelotti will hope to stamp his authority and get started.
Success
The Italian has tasted success in his illustrious career
The Italian has managed nine clubs so far in his illustrious career.
His best moment was with AC Milan. He won a total of eight trophies here that included two Champions League honors.
He also won the Premier League title with Chelsea and won a third UCL trophy with Real Madrid.
Ancelotti also tasted success at Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.
Our take
Ancelotti can get Everton players be more competitive
When it comes to experience in the EPL, Ancelotti has the desired knowledge.
Chelsea went onto win the double under Ancelotti by lifting the league title and FA Cup.
He helped the club finish second next season but was sacked by the Blues.
He can motivate the decent set of players at Everton and get them to be competitive in the league.