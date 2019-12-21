IPL teams unhappy with starting date of the 13th edition
Sports
The Indian Premier League (IPL) season 2020 could see a possible start on March 28.
However, this has led to several IPL teams being unhappy.
It is regarding two high-profile international series set to go on during that time.
Australia play New Zealand in three T20Is while England and Sri Lanka play two Test matches.
Here are further details.
Series
Key details about the AUS-NZ and SL-ENG series
Australia and New Zealand will be playing three T20Is which start on March 24.
The final T20I is on March 29.
With many Australian international stars being part of IPL teams, the reason to be unhappy is obvious.
Meanwhile, England's second Test against Sri Lanka starts from March 27.
And that could see several England players miss the first few games in IPL 13.
The scenario
Franchises keeping crossed with IPL GC set to make schedule
According to a report in IANS, a senior official of one of the franchises said that with the official calendar not out yet, they were keeping fingers crossed that the IPL Governing Council will make a schedule that is more friendly in nature.
In that case, the IPL 2020 starting in first week of April suits both the teams and the players.
April
A franchise official wants an April start for IPL 13
The IPL franchise official is hoping the the Governing Council will take notice.
"In such a scenario, you start the season minus your big players and that isn't a happy occasion. If we do start from April 1, the scenario looks so much better. Hopefully, the IPL GC will see what we are speaking about makes for a consideration," the official said to IANS.
Views
Official of another franchise says they can only hope
"See, it is a scenario which the franchises realised isn't very favorable and the matter was debated by around 4 to 5 of the teams present. But then, we can only hope. You might see an appeal from some of us as we still have around a couple of weeks to go before the calendar is released," an official of another franchise said.
Information
Final call up to IPL Governing Council: Our take
It is on the IPL GC to take a final call. The tentative schedule is from March 28-May 24 window. However, it would be beneficial for everyone if the date is pushed to April 1. This could have more double headers in the season.