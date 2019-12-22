Premier League, gameweek 18: Here are the key numbers
Seven matches were held on Saturday in gameweek 18 of the Premier League 2019-20 season.
Manchester City beat second-placed Leicester 3-1, whereas, there were vital victories for the likes of Sheffield United, Newcastle and Wolves.
Arsenal played out a 0-0 draw against Everton.
Liverpool's match was postponed with their participation in the FIFA Club World Cup.
Here are the key numbers.
De Bruyne shines in City's rout of Leicester
Leicester conceded three goals in an EPL game for the first time since February.
Kevin de Bruyne became the first player to register double figures for assists before Christmas in a single campaign since Arsenal's Mesut Ozil in 2015-16 (15).
Riyad Mahrez's 10 shots is the most by a player in a single EPL game since Andre Schurrle against Burnley in August 2018 (11).
Newcastle continue home run, Sheffield United script history
High-flying Newcastle United are unbeaten in their last eight home EPL matches (W4 D4).
Crystal Palace haven't scored in eight of the 18 EPL games this season.
Palace boss Roy Hodgson tasted his first League defeat against Steve Bruce.
Sheffield United have become the second newly-promoted side in English top-flight history to go unbeaten in their opening nine away league games of a season.
Norwich's clean sheet agony continues
Norwich City have failed to keep a clean sheet in 13 EPL home games. This is their longest such run in the competition. Raul Jimenez has been directly involved in 12 goals (seven goals and five assists) for Wolves in the EPL 2019-20.
Arsenal script these feats, unwanted tally for Bournemouth
This was Arsenal's first 0-0 affair in 77 EPL games, since an away match against West Ham in December 2017.
Arsenal had an average age of 24 years 50 days, this was their youngest league starting XI since May 2011.
Bournemouth registered three consecutive home league losses for the first times since 2016.
Burnley have won five of their seven league meetings with Bournemouth.
