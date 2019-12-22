Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea: Preview, Dream11 and more
Sports
Tottenham Hotspur host fourth-placed Chelsea in a crunch Premier League gameweek 18 battle on Sunday.
Spurs manager Jose Mourinho will be up against Frank Lampard, who was his player during his stint at Chelsea earlier.
This is also Mourinho's first meeting against Chelsea since he took over as Spurs boss.
Here is the complete match preview.
Team news
Spurs vs Chelsea - Team news and selection
Spurs see Hugo Lloris, Erik Lamela and Ben Davies remain ruled out.
For the Blues, Fikayo Tomori is available after being absent from the last two matchday squads because of a hip injury.
Senior striker Olivier Giroud is in contention to feature despite a recent ankle injury.
Meanwhile, Ruben Loftus-Cheek is still sidelined.
Managers
No space at all for my previous clubs, says Mourinho
Mourinho opened up on meeting Chelsea.
"I am 100% Tottenham. I am 100% my club always. No space at all for my previous clubs. I gave everything to all of them, but they are my previous clubs," he said.
"I have a big respect for Jose. The big thing is Chelsea versus Spurs, it is what the rivalry means to my players," said Lampard.
Stats
Stat attack: All the important numbers
Spurs have won three of their last five Premier League games against Chelsea.
Mourinho has never lost a home fixture against a previously managed side.
Mid-fielder Dele Alli has scored five goals in his last four league games against Chelsea.
The visitors have lost four of their past five league matches.
Chelsea could lose three consecutive league games for the first time since 2015.
Details
Dream11, timing, TV listing and match prediction
The match is scheduled for a 10:00 PM IST start.
One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network.
Fans can also stream the match on Hotstar (paid subscription).
Dream11 (4-3-3) - Kepa (GK), Aurier, Alderweireld, Rudiger, Azpilcueta, Kovacic, Kante, Alli, Son (C), Kane, Abraham (VC).
Spurs are getting the results under Mourinho and can trump Chelsea, who are currently inconsistent.
WATMUN
Manchester United face an away trip to Watford
Bottom-placed Watford host Manchester United, who will be eyeing to stay within the top six.
United are unbeaten in their past six Premier League games.
However, they need to be wary of Watford, who will want to raise the bar at home.
This is a crucial encounter for United, who will be involved in a busy period ahead.