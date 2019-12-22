IPL 2020: Squad analysis of Kolkata Knight Riders
Kolkata Knight Riders stole the show in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 auction.
The eastern giants paid a massive Rs. 15.50 crore to land Pat Cummins.
He became the second-most expensive foreigner ever across auctions.
KKR have bolstered the side well with Eoin Morgan coming in.
They have character in the squad,
Here's the analysis of KKR ahead of IPL 2020.
IPL auction 2020
Cummins and Morgan lead the way for KKR
For KKR, the experienced Cummins and Morgan led the way with mega moves.
Players bought by KKR - Pat Cummins (Rs. 15.50 crore), Eoin Morgan (Rs. 5.25 crore), Tom Banton (Rs. 1 crore), Chris Green (Rs. 20 lakh), Varun Chakravarthy (Rs. 4 crore), Pravin Tambe (Rs. 20 lakh), Rahul Tripathi (Rs. 60 lakh), M Siddarth (Rs. 20 lakh), Nikhil Naik (Rs. 20 lakh).
KKR squad
A look at the complete KKR squad
Here's a look at the complete KKR squad: Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (captain), Harry Gurney, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Praveen Tambe, Nikhil Naik.
KKR bowling
KKR have a sound pace-bowling attack on offer
Cummins is KKR's leader in the bowling ranks and a lot is riding on his shoulders.
He needs to rally the others and lead by example.
Lockie Ferguson, Andre Russell and Harry Gurney provide support and will hope to step up.
Sandeep Warrier and Prasidh Krishna are crucial Indian pacers available.
In Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti, you have two young pace batteries.
Spin
A decent spin attack to support the side
Kuldeep Yadav and Sunil Narine remain the major options in the spin department.
Narine hasn't been that productive of late and Kuldeep had a terrible IPL 2019.
However, they need to back themselves and get going.
Varun Chakravarthy was purchased this time and he could have some effect.
48-year-old Praveen Tambe is another experienced addition to the squad.
All-rounder Chris Green can contribute further.
Batting
The batting is KKR's best strength
The promising Shubman Gill will open the batting and he can be a consistent force.
Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik and Eoin Morgan will look to handle the responsibility well.
In Russell, you get a powerful match-winner.
Then there is England's Tom Banton, who has shown a lot of character.
Rahul Tripathi, SIddesh Lad and Rinku Singh add further depth.
Narine and Green can contribute.
Verdict
KKR can challenge for the play-offs: Our take
KKR get a crucial leader in the form of Morgan.
The 2019 World Cup winning captain will be of huge help to Karthik.
If KKR can get a fit Cummins and Russell, a lot of the work is done. The others need to support these two.
Gill and Banton will be the youngsters that can thrive.
We feel KKR can qualify for the play-offs.