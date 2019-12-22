Chris Lynn creates history in Big Bash League: Details here
Sports
Swashbuckling batsman Chris Lynn scored a breezy 35-ball 94 for the Brisbane Heat against Sydney Sixers in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2019-20 season.
The experienced T20 stalwart made the difference for Brisbane Heat to help them seal a 48-run victory against the Sixers.
On his way to the match-winning knock, Lynn smashed a special record in the BBL.
Here's more.
Lynn smashes BBL record!
Congratulations @lynny50. The first man to bring up 2000 BBL runs 👏#BringTheHeat #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/OeYPCQgk18— Brisbane Heat (@HeatBBL) December 22, 2019
Lynn BBL record
Lynn first batsman in BBL to score 2,000-plus runs
Lynn is now the first batsman in BBL history to register 2,000-plus runs.
In 66 matches, Lynn has scored 2,054 runs at an average of 39.50.
He has one century and 17 fifties to his name.
The Australian cricketer now has 142 fours and 135 sixes in the Big Bash League.
Notably, he is the only batsman with 100-plus sixes in the BBL.
Lynn BBL records
Lynn smashes these records as well
On Sunday, Lynn brought up his fifty in just 20 balls.
He slammed a total of four fours and 11 sixes.
Lynn equaled the BBL record for the most sixes in an innings (11). This is the second time he achieved the milestone.
This was Lynn's third-highest score in the BBL.
This is also the highest individual score this season so far.
BBL match
How did the match pan out?
Brisbane Heat managed 209/4 in 20 overs.
Besides Lynn's 94, Matt Renshaw scored a stroke-filled 39-ball 60 as well.
In reply, Sydney Sixers managed 161/7.
James Vince (39) was the top run-scorer.Mitchell Swepson (2/27) was pick of the bowlers.
This was the first win this season for Brisbane Heat.
They had previously lost the first two matches.
IPL 2020
Lynn will play for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020
Lynn will be turning up for defending champions Mumbai Indians in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
The experienced batsman was released by Kolkata Knight Riders earlier.
He was snapped up by MI in the recently-concluded IPL auction 2020 for his base price of Rs. 2 crore.
Lynn will hope to make his presence felt for MI in the opportunities presented.
11 sixes for Lynn against Sydney Sixers
+ two more 😲— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 22, 2019
6️⃣6️⃣6️⃣6️⃣6️⃣6️⃣6️⃣6️⃣6️⃣6️⃣6️⃣#BBL09 https://t.co/KErlvvp6C8