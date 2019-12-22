India beat West Indies to win ODI series: Records broken
The Indian cricket team beat West Indies in the third ODI on Sunday to seal the series by a 2-1 margin.
West Indies managed 315/5 after being asked to bat first.
Kieron Pollard and Nicholas Pooran were solid.
In reply, the Men in Blue managed to get past the target.
Here are the records broken.
IND vs WI
How did the match pan out?
WI got off to a slow start and from 57/0, they were reduced to 70/2.
Shimron Hetmyer and Roston Chase added a 62-run stand for the third wicket.
Both departed in quick succession thereafter.
Pooran and Pollard added a 135-run stand and powered WI.
India started well with both openers scoring fifties.
WI claimed wickets in between, however, Kohli and Jadeja helped India win.
Feats
Brilliant Rohit slams these ODI feats
Rohit ended his ODI campaign this year with 1,490 runs.
He was the highest run-scorer in ODIs this year.
Rohit slammed his sixth ODI fifty this year. He notched his 43rd career ODI fifty as well.
The Hitman raced to 8,944 career ODI runs.
Interestingly, Rohit slammed his 11th career ODI fifty against WI.
He also went past 1,500 runs against WI (1,523).
Records
Pooran and Pollard script this record versus India
KL Rahul (77) slammed his fifth career ODI fifty.
He shared a 122-run stand for the first wicket alongside Rohit (63).
Pooran (89) registered his fifth carer ODI fifty.
Pollard (74*) notched his 10th career ODI fifty.
Pooran and Pollard's 135-run stand is the highest for the fifth wicket in India-West Indies ODIs.
Shai Hope
Hope second-fastest to 3,000 ODI runs
Shai Hope slammed a 42-run knock on Sunday.
It took him past 3,000 ODI runs in just 67 innings.
The wicket-keeper batsman is the second-fastest to achieve this mark in ODIs.
Only Hashim Amla has reached the landmark in fewer innings. He took only 57 knocks to get past the milestone.
He ended with 1,345 runs in ODIs this year.
Kohli records
Sublime Kohli slams 55th career ODI fifty
Indian skipper Kohli (85) registered his seventh ODI fifty in 2019.
The 31-year-old ended 2019 as the second-highest ODI run-scorer (1,377).
Kohli also amassed his 55th career ODI fifty and went past 11,600 career ODI runs.
This was his 11th career ODI fifty against West Indies.
Kohli went past Rohit (2442 runs) to become the highest run-getter across formats this year.