Pakistan's Naseem Shah claims this superb record in Test cricket
Sports
Pakistan's teenager Naseem Shah etched his name on the history books by becoming the youngest fast bowler in the history of cricket to register a five-for in Test cricket.
The pace sensation was brilliant in the second Test against Sri Lanka and handed his side a 1-0 series victory.
Here are further details on Shah and the Test match.
Record
Naseem breaks Mohammad Amir's record
Naseem picked up 5 for 31 in the second innings to help Pakistan win the match on Day 5.
With his efforts, Naseem broke Mohammad Amir's record.
The left-arm Amir had had claimed his first five-for when he was 17 years and 257 days.
Meanwhile, Naseem, on the other hand, claimed the feat at 16 years and 311 days.
Naseem Tests
Naseem made his Test debut against Australia
In three Tests, Naseem has claimed a total of eight wickets.
He is averaging 32.75 at the moment.
The teenage pacer made his debut against Australia last month.
He is one of the rising talents in Pakistan cricket and this moment will give him huge confidence.
Naseem needs to be nurtured well and the management will want to back him.
Information
Naseem narrowly misses out on Nasim-ul-Ghani's record
Naseem, narrowly missed the mark of being the youngest ever. The record still stands with Pakistan left-arm spinner Nasim-ul-Ghani who had taken a five-wicket haul way back in 1959 against the West Indies in Georgetown.
PAK vs SL
How did the second Test match pan out?
Pakistan were bowled out for 191 in the first innings with Babar Azam and Asad Shafiq scoring fifties.
The Lankans gained a lead after managing 271/10. Shaheen Afridi claimed a five-for.
Pakistan scripted a unique record next and smashed 555/3d.
However, Oshada Fernando's 102 wasn't enough for Lanka to force a result.
Besides Naseem, left-arm pacer Afridi did well to lead the Pakistan side.
Test Championship
Pakistan moved to third in World Test Championship table
The 1-0 series victory means Pakistan move up to the number three spot on the ICC World World Test Championship table.
Azhar Ali-led Pakistan have 80 points from their four matches.
Meanwhile, Sri Lanka are level on points after four matches as well, but are fourth on the table due to their inferior runs-per-wicket ratio.