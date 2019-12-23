A look at Team India's ODI journey in 2019
Team India had a reasonable 2019 and the side produced some valiant displays across formats.
However, it was a big year in ODI cricket for India and the side capped off 2019 with a 2-1 series win against the West Indies on Sunday.
Skipper Virat Kohli reflected back on India's journey and claimed it was one of the best.
Here's more.
Team India ODIs
India won 19 of the 28 ODIs in 2019
Team India played a total of 28 ODIs in 2019. They managed to win 19 of those games.
The Kohli-led side also reached the semi-final of the ICC World Cup 2019 in England and Wales.
There were crucial series win for India in ODIs outside the sub-continent.
And the year ended with a hard-fought series win against WI at home.
ODIs
India had a strong outing in ODIs including CWC 19
India started the year with a 2-1 bilateral ODI series win on Australian soil.
That was followed by another bilateral ODI series victory against New Zealand.
India thumped the Kiwis 4-1 in the five-match ODI series.
The team lost a five-match series at home against Australia in March (3-2).
India lost just twice in the World Cup next, however, they exited in the semis.
Individuals
Shami, Rohit and Kohli dominate the show for Team India
India dominated the scenes on the individual front as well.
Mohammed Shami ended as the highest wicket-taker in ODIs this year (42).
He achieved the mark at an average of 22.64.
In terms of runs, Rohit Sharma (1,490) and Kohli (1,377) ended as the highest run-scorers.
The two scored 12 tons and 13 fifties between them to dominate the show.
Data
India do the double over West Indies post CWC 19
Post the 2019 World Cup, the Men in Blue toured West Indies and thumped them 2-0 in a three-match ODI series. And now at home, they once again had the upper hand against a spirited WI.
Analysis
'2019 has been one of the best years for India'
"2019 has been one of the best years for Indian cricket," Kohli said after India's victory in Cuttack.
"Apart from the 30 minutes [in the semi-final loss against NZ] in the World Cup, it's been a great year. We'll keep chasing that ICC trophy, this group deserves it for the amount of hard work we have put in. We have a vision in place."
Rohit Sharma
There's no way I'm stopping, says Rohit
Rohit, who topped the show in 2019 in the 50-over format, said he isn't going to stop.
"Extremely grateful for the year I've had," he said. "Personally I've enjoyed batting, but there's no way I'm stopping. There's an exciting year coming up."
Team India will be wanting to do well in the ICC World T20 to be held in Australia next year.