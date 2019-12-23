BBL game abandoned, Australia's Siddle treated for smoke inhalation
Sports
Australia's veteran Test bowler Peter Siddle was treated for smoke inhalation after a Big Bash League (BBL) match in Canberra was abandoned at the weekend because of toxic bushfire haze.
The match between Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers on Saturday went ahead, before players were forced off when the field was enveloped in a thick soup of smoke.
Here's more.
Happening
The doctor had to come in and assess him: Carey
Carey said the doctor had come in to assess Siddle.
"We had a couple of cases after, the doctor had to come in and assess him [Siddle], we have a few asthmatics in the team as well, luckily they did not stay out there too long."
"Siddle is back to Melbourne and joining the Australian squad," for the Boxing Day Test against New Zealand.
Information
It was pretty unsafe out there, says Strikers skipper Carey
Adelaide Strikers had scored 161/5 and the Thunder were 40/1 after four overs chasing 162. The match didn't have any result post the players walked off. "It was pretty unsafe out there" said Strikers captain Alex Carey.
Talks
Australian Cricketers Association in talks with Cricket Australia
Meanwhile, the Australian Cricketers Association has said it is working with Cricket Australia to develop guidelines for when smoke affects matches and the International Cricket Council (ICC) is developing an "air quality policy."
"There are bushfires around the country and as players, there is a bigger picture than just cricket," said Carey.
It is better if an air quality meter is introduced.
Smoke
Doctors have declared bushfire smoke crisis a "public health emergency"
At the moment it is up to the umpires to decide whether conditions are safe, without any formal framework for that decision.
Meanwhile, leading doctors have declared the bushfire smoke crisis a "public health emergency" and authorities reported the number of people going to emergency rooms with respiratory problems has nearly doubled compared to the five-year average.
This is a huge source of concern.
Boxing Day Test
High temperatures are expected for the Boxing Day Test
Meanwhile, Siddle had come in for the injured Josh Hazlewood for the Boxing Day Test against New Zealand.
Australia had battered New Zealand in the first Test and lead the three-match series 2-1.
Importantly, high temperatures are expected for the Boxing Day Test.
That has coupled with the air quality becoming a "growing problem" in parts of the country.