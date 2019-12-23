2019 cricket: Rohit tops ODI charts, Kohli shines across formats
India beat West Indies 2-1 in the three-match ODI series to end 2019 on a high.
This was team India's last assignment this year.
Overall across formats, the year belonged to Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.
The two led the way and defined the game.
Here we look at all the key numbers of the year.
Kohli
Kohli the highest run-getter across formats in 2019
India cricket team captain Kohli ended the year as the highest run-scorer across formats.
He amassed a total of 2,445 runs and finished atop.
The 31-year-old Kohli scored 1,377 runs in 26 ODIs which included five hundreds and seven fifties at 59.86.
He also scored 612 runs in eight Tests and a further 466 runs in 10 T20Is in 2019.
Rohit Sharma
Rohit dominates ODIs, finishes second across formats
In terms of ODI runs in 2019, Rohit was on a different level altogether.
The senior opening batsman amassed 1,490 runs in 28 ODIs.
He scored seven hundred and six fifties at 57.30.
The senior batsman also amassed 556 runs in five Tests and 396 runs in 14 T20Is in the year.
In total, Rohit (2,442) was three short of Kohli's overall tally.
ODIs
Here are the batsmen who dominated the ODIs this year
Besides Rohit and Kohli, the likes of Shai Hope, Aaron Finch and Babar Azam finished in the top five in ODIs.
Hope scored 1,345 runs in the 50-over format. Australia's Finch was behind the West Indies opener with 1,141 runs under his belt.
Meanwhile, Pakistan's Babar Azam finished fifth with 1,092 runs.
Usman Khawaja (1,097) was the other batsman with 1,000-plus runs this year.
Marnus Labuschagne
Marnus Labuschagne tops the billing in Test cricket
25-year-old Marnus Labuschagne is the only batsman in 2019 to smash 1,000-plus runs in Tests.
He has amassed a total of 1,022 runs at an average of 68.13.
He piled up three centuries and six fifties.
The next best is fellow Aussie batsman Steve Smith (873).
With the Boxing Day Test next, Labuschagne will definitely increase the tally and seek further domination.
Most wickets
What about the bowlers in 2019?
Pat Cummins has 54 Test wickets under his belt in 2019 and leads the show.
One expects him to account for a few more in the Boxing Day Test.
India's Mohammed Shami ended 2019 as the leading wcket-taker in ODIs (42).
Meanwhile, Nepal's Sandeep Lamichhane and Netherlands' BD Glover claimed the most T20I wickets (28 each).